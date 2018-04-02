



Tonight, Villanova takes on Michigan for the national championship. Let’s get familiar with the Wolverines ahead of the big game.

Michigan enters the game with a 33-7 record, winners of 14-straight including a four-game run to the Big Ten title. During the season it notched wins over UCLA, Texas, Michigan State, Purdue, Penn State and Ohio State. Its worst losses were to LSU, Nebraska, and Northwestern.

The Wolverines are ranked 7 by KenPom, checking in at 31 in offensive efficiency and 3 in defensive efficiency.

As evidenced by the KenPom rankings, the Wildcats are looking at a very good defensive team. Michigan gives up 62.9 points per game, 8th best in the country. During the tournament that number has dipped to 58.6.

Rather than the chaotic, disruptive defense of teams like West Virginia, the Wolverines play a stout, challenging defense that simply makes it hard for opponents to put the ball in the basket. They rank 99 in turnover percentage but are still one of the most efficient defenses in the country.

Michigan makes opponents work on the offensive end and does an excellent job limiting them to one opportunity per possession, ranking 31 in opponent offensive rebounding percentage. However, opponents have been successful converting second opportunities when they can get them.

There aren’t a whole lot of holes in the Michigan defense, but the numbers indicate that the post and using screens are where it is most vulnerable, per Synergy Sports. Cutters have been effective at times as well. Looking at the best individual defenders to attack, the numbers suggest Moritz Wagner and Duncan Robinson.

The ‘Cats could look to work the offense inside-out with Omari Spellman, Eric Paschall, and Mikal Bridges or use more of the inverted offense with Jalen Brunson operating out of the post.

While Michigan has a respectable offensive efficiency ranking at 31, defense is the clear strength. The Wolverines average 73.9 points per game and have averaged just 70.2 in the tournament despite a 99-point outburst against Texas A&M. Michigan hasn’t cracked the 70-point mark in any of its other four tournament games. The Wolverines shoot 46.8% from the floor, 36.2% from three, and 66.2% from the line.

Moritz Wagner leads the way offensively with 14.6 points per game. The 6’11” junior has a skill set that mirrors that of the ‘Nova bigs, as he can step out to the perimeter where he knocks down 39.7% of his threes. He is more capable of hanging with Villanova’s big men on the perimeter than any player ‘Nova has seen in this tournament. Wagner also hits 52.8% from inside the arc.