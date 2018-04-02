Tonight, Villanova takes on Michigan for the national championship. Let’s get familiar with the Wolverines ahead of the big game.
Michigan enters the game with a 33-7 record, winners of 14-straight including a four-game run to the Big Ten title. During the season it notched wins over UCLA, Texas, Michigan State, Purdue, Penn State and Ohio State. Its worst losses were to LSU, Nebraska, and Northwestern.
The Wolverines are ranked 7 by KenPom, checking in at 31 in offensive efficiency and 3 in defensive efficiency.
As evidenced by the KenPom rankings, the Wildcats are looking at a very good defensive team. Michigan gives up 62.9 points per game, 8th best in the country. During the tournament that number has dipped to 58.6.
Rather than the chaotic, disruptive defense of teams like West Virginia, the Wolverines play a stout, challenging defense that simply makes it hard for opponents to put the ball in the basket. They rank 99 in turnover percentage but are still one of the most efficient defenses in the country.
Michigan makes opponents work on the offensive end and does an excellent job limiting them to one opportunity per possession, ranking 31 in opponent offensive rebounding percentage. However, opponents have been successful converting second opportunities when they can get them.
There aren’t a whole lot of holes in the Michigan defense, but the numbers indicate that the post and using screens are where it is most vulnerable, per Synergy Sports. Cutters have been effective at times as well. Looking at the best individual defenders to attack, the numbers suggest Moritz Wagner and Duncan Robinson.
The ‘Cats could look to work the offense inside-out with Omari Spellman, Eric Paschall, and Mikal Bridges or use more of the inverted offense with Jalen Brunson operating out of the post.
While Michigan has a respectable offensive efficiency ranking at 31, defense is the clear strength. The Wolverines average 73.9 points per game and have averaged just 70.2 in the tournament despite a 99-point outburst against Texas A&M. Michigan hasn’t cracked the 70-point mark in any of its other four tournament games. The Wolverines shoot 46.8% from the floor, 36.2% from three, and 66.2% from the line.
Moritz Wagner leads the way offensively with 14.6 points per game. The 6’11” junior has a skill set that mirrors that of the ‘Nova bigs, as he can step out to the perimeter where he knocks down 39.7% of his threes. He is more capable of hanging with Villanova’s big men on the perimeter than any player ‘Nova has seen in this tournament. Wagner also hits 52.8% from inside the arc.
6’6” Charles Matthews is next on the scoring list for Michigan with 13.1 points per game.
Senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman chips in 12.6 points per game and is steady with the ball in his hands.
Duncan Robinson adds 9.5 points per game, Zavier Simpson 7.3, and Jordan Poole, the hero against Houston in the second round, 6.1.
Michigan has been efficient on offense, but not explosive. The efficiency is based on the foundation at the defensive end, the pace of play, and perhaps most importantly protecting the ball. The Wolverines turn the ball over on just 14% of possessions, fourth best in the country, and average just nine per game.
Let’s look at Michigan’s seven losses and try to find any common threads. The Wolverines averaged 67 points per game in their seven losses while giving up an average of 75.6. During the regular season and Big Ten tournament, Michigan went just 4-6 when allowing 70 or more points.
In five of Michigan’s seven losses the Wolverines shot under 30% from three and had three or fewer double figure scorers. In three of the seven losses they shot under 40% from the field and had 10+ turnovers.
In six of the seven losses the opponent shot over 45% from the field and had three or more double figure scorers. In five of the seven losses the opponent shot over 40% from beyond the arc and had 10 or fewer turnovers.
The kind of challenge Villanova is going to get is clear: a tough defensive team with an efficient offense that protects the ball and slows things down.
Pace is going to be one of the keys to the game. While Villanova doesn’t play super-fast, the ‘Cats pace looks like Usain Bolt compared to the Wolverines. Michigan’s slow pace compliments what they do at both ends of the floor and can be a huge help in trying to slow a gifted offensive team. A slow pace not only strengthens what Michigan does on the court, but if the game is played at a pace they are accustomed to it provides a big boost to their comfort level. Don’t expect ‘Nova to change what it does, but the ‘Cats would be well served to sprinkle in some things to push the pace a bit.
Both teams protect the ball well, so the importance of any turnovers that do happen becomes amplified. If one team gets uncharacteristically loose with the ball, it becomes a big advantage to the other team. It will be interesting to see if either team can create a true advantage in the turnover department.
While Michigan has done a good job cleaning the defensive glass, it has struggled on the offensive glass and is not a strong rebounding team overall. The Wolverines average 33.5 rebounds per game ranking them 279th in the country. If the ‘Cats can get some second opportunities for themselves and gain an advantage on the boards overall, things tilt in their favor.
It should be an interesting matchup with the strength of Michigan’s defense against the strength of Villanova’s offense. As mentioned, we’ll be keeping an eye on the pace, the rebounding numbers, the turnovers, shooting percentages, and how many players are contributing for each team. While some in the media have been a bit dismissive of the Wolverines, we expect a tough test. When Villanova plays its best game, it is incredibly difficult to beat. But Michigan has the tools to make a game of it.
The game is at 9:20 on TBS.