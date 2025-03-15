Villanova fires Kyle Neptune

The Kyle Neptune era at Villanova is over.

After three seasons, Neptune was relieved of his duties as Villanova head coach Saturday, the school announced.

“Since coming to Villanova, I have been struck by Kyle’s tireless work ethic and his dedication to the student-athletes he served,” Villanova Vice President and Director of Athletics Eric Roedl said. “We are grateful to Kyle for his long service to Villanova and his mentorship to the many outstanding young men he has coached.”

Neptune posted a 54-47 record (.535) in his three seasons, including a 31-29 mark in Big East play, failing to make a NCAA Tournament and going 0-2 in the NIT. He was 3-3 in the Big East Tournament.

Assistant coach Mike Nardi will serve as interim head coach, presumably for Villanova's participation in the Crown. The university will conduct a national search for Neptune's replacement.