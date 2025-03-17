Nova to face Colorado in Crown tournament

Villanova is entering an offseason of change after parting ways with head coach Kyle Neptune. While the coaching search and the early work of whoever is hired will dominate the offseason storylines regarding Villanova, there is still some basketball to play for the 2024-25 team.

The Wildcats will be participating in the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas. They will open the event against Colorado on April 1. The game is scheduled for an 8:30 pm tip and will air on FS1.

“This is a unique situation for our team,” interim head coach Mike Nardi said in a statement. “It’s been a tough week for the Villanova Basketball Family. Our team enjoyed playing for Kyle and appreciates everything he did for all of us. We’re fortunate in that each of our guys, as of today, is on board to continue to compete together at the Crown. We want to represent Villanova University and this program by playing hard, smart, together and with pride in a way that honors the efforts of the players and coaches who came before us. Go Nova Nation!”

The winner of Villanova-Colorado will face the winner of Tulane-USC on April 3.

The other teams on Villanova's side of the 16-team bracket are DePaul, Cincinnati, Oregon State and UCF.

The biggest storyline for Villanova at the Crown will be Eric Dixon's pursuit of the school's all-time scoring record. He is currently eight points shy of Kerry Kittles' record of 2,243 career points.