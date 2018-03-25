



For the second time in three years, the Villanova Wildcats are headed to the Final Four. The ‘Cats didn’t have their bread and butter working, but for the second game in row they grinded and gutted their way to a win against a tough defensive opponent.

In the process, they dispelled two popular narratives surrounding the team. First, they proved that they can, in fact, win when the threes aren’t falling. Second, the showed that they can win on the strength of the defense. The media, including here at Nova Illustrated, has spent the season pointing out that this hasn’t been a typical Villanova team defensively. But there has been steady improvement on that end of the floor down the stretch, and that improvement was evident on Sunday against Texas Tech.

The ‘Cats quickly found themselves in a 9-1 hole but took their first lead nearly eight minutes into the game on the strength of a 14-4 run. ‘Nova, in large part due to stifling defense and holding Tech star Keenan Evans in check, built the margin to 13 at the break.

The Wildcats pushed the lead to 15 early in the second half and had the game under control. But a cold stretch from the ‘Nova offense allowed the Red Raiders to chip at the lead and build some momentum. Tech closed to within five with 4:13 to go as the nervous moments intensified for Nova Nation. But the ‘Cats continued to clamp down defensively and were able to put the game away from the free-throw line, claiming a 12-point win and a trip to San Antonio for the Final Four.

The offense was a struggle all night, tired legs from the battle with West Virginia clearly having an effect. The ‘Cats were able to connect on just 33.3% of their field goal attempts and 16.7% of their threes, knocking down only four long balls the entire game. ‘Nova was able to do a decent job working the offense, however, getting a fair share of good looks. The ‘Cats also cut down on the turnovers a bit, committing 12. Villanova executed the offense fairly well, they were just unable to knock down shots that they are accustomed to knocking down. ‘Nova did do an excellent job punishing Tech’s aggressive defense, getting to the foul line where they hit 29-35 attempts.

Defensively, the ‘Cats put forth one of their best performances of the season. ‘Nova hounded the Red Raiders, challenging everything. After one glaring breakdown early in the game, the ‘Cats clamped down and made everything difficult for Texas Tech. They limited Keenan Evans to just 12 points on 3-14 shooting, and just one other Red Raider reached double figures. Tech shot 33.3% from the field and 25% from three. There has been steady improvement at that end of the floor over the past few weeks, and after falling as low at 37 in KenPom’s defensive efficiency, the ‘Cats have risen all the way up to 13.

Villanova was fantastic on the glass, outrebounding Tech 51-33 and grabbing 20 offensive rebounds.

Jalen Brunson led the way with 15 points, adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals. While not having his best shooting night, he was masterful running the ‘Nova offense. His penetration led to countless open looks for the ‘Cats and his decision making was nearly flawless.

Mikal Bridges was again hampered by foul trouble and, like many of the ‘Cats, didn’t have his best shooting day. But he chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Eric Paschall was huge, showing the nation his unheralded importance to this team. In addition to scoring 12 points, he grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass. He knocked down 8-10 free-throws and added a steal and a block.

Omari Spellman hit several huge shots, scoring 11 points on 4-7 shooting including 2-4 from deep. He added six rebounds and two blocks, continuing to make a major impact for the ‘Cats during the tournament.

Phil Booth chipped in five points, four rebounds and an assist.

Donte DiVincenzo had 11 points, eight rebounds and an assist. Four of his rebounds were offensive, including a thundering put-back slam.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree gave the ‘Cats 12 very good minutes, especially in the first half when Spellman was sitting with two fouls. DCR scored four points, grabbed 7 rebounds (five offensive), dished an assist and had a block.

The shooting woes aren’t surprising considering the effort the ‘Cats had to expend on Friday night against West Virginia. But the defense rose to the occasion and Villanova showed it can win when the shots aren’t falling. All-in-all it was an encouraging performance and an encouraging weekend, ending with a well-deserved spot in the Final Four.

The ‘Cats will take on Kansas in Saturday’s second national semifinal for a spot in the national championship game. The game will tip-off approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first semifinal between Michigan and Loyola-Chicago, scheduled for a 6:09 tip.