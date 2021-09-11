Campus roadway to be named 'The Wright Way'

Late Saturday night, after head coach Jay Wright was enshrined in the Hall of Fame, the university announced that a campus roadway will be named "The Wright Way" in honor of Wright, his accomplishments and his contributions to the university community.

"It is important to all of us at Villanova that we honor Jay's incredible coaching career on this historic night," said Villanova Vice-President and Director of Athletics Mark Jackson.

The roadway receiving the name change will be the stretch that separates the Finneran Pavilion and the Davis Center. "We felt the ideal location to showcase this tribute was between the two homes of Villanova Basketball, Finneran Pavilion and the Davis Center, as a fitting tribute to Jay and Patty Wright," Jackson added.

"Upon completion, this pathway will serve as a beautiful vista to our basketball home," Jackson said. "The Wright Way is the right way for Villanova to honor two selfless leaders who have impacted our community in so many wonderful ways both on and off the court."

Details on the design and a timetable for completion will be announced at a later date.