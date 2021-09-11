Jay Wright officially enshrined in Hall of Fame

Villanova is officially coached by a Hall of Famer. While Wright's induction has felt like a foregone conclusion for a few years now, Saturday night he was officially honored and enshrined, joining the other greats of the game with the most prestigious of recognition.

Naturally, Wright's speech was spent mostly on those who have helped him along the way, from family and friends to coaches and mentors to current and former players and assistant coaches and Villanova administration. Wright also touched on the Philadelphia basketball tradition and made sure to note that his was an honor for everyone in his life and the Villanova community as a whole.

Of course, coach Massimino was mentioned as well.