Villanova basketball is back! After a long and relatively quiet spring and summer, the Wildcats will take the floor on Tuesday to open the 2019-20 season, the 100th season of Villanova basketball, against Army at the Finn.

We’ll have a more in-depth look at Army tomorrow, but for now we just wanted to touch on a few general things that we’ll be watching in the season-opener.

The lineup/rotation

This is an obvious one for the start of the season, but that doesn’t make it any less interesting, especially when you consider the lack of proven commodities and players locked into their roles. We’re used to having teams dominated by seniors and juniors who have progressed through Jay Wright’s program, but for the second year in a row this iteration of the Wildcats will be anomalously young without a single scholarship senior.

As such, the competition for minutes is wide open. Collin Gillespie is locked into the starting point guard role as long as he is healthy. Saddiq Bey emerged as the most polished of the freshmen class a season ago and will be leaned upon heavily to take the next step in his progression. That was certainly evident in the scrimmage against USC. Jermaine Samuels, who took a huge step of his own last season, is a safe bet for a starting spot. After that, it gets a bit murky.

Wright’s penchant for leaning on experience would indicate a potential starting spot for Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, and Wright has liked what he’s seen from DCR in terms of leadership. Elite freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl looked good in the USC game and appears ready to make an immediate impact for the ‘Cats. Justin Moore picked up some extra experience taking over Gillespie’s minutes in both practice and in the USC game while Gillespie sat with a broken nose and could be another candidate. It will be interesting to see what the starting five is on Tuesday night. If I had to guess (and assuming Gillespie is okay to play) I’d venture it will be Gillespie, Samuels, Bey, DCR, and Robinson-Earl.

It gets even more interesting after that. Who will be the first man off the bench? How deep down the bench will Wright go? How will those bench minutes be distributed? These are all things we’ll be keeping an eye on Tuesday night.

Assuming our starting five projection is correct, there will be five players vying for bench minutes: sophomores Cole Swider and Brandon Slater and freshmen Justin Moore, Chris Arcidiacono, and Eric Dixon.

Although Swider’s three-point stroke hasn’t really translated to the college level yet, he seems to have earned Wright’s trust. Likewise, it appears Moore has made a strong impression with his extra work this preseason. I’d bet those two lead the bench. Slater is a bit of a wild card here. He didn’t get much of an opportunity as a freshman but showed some flashes when he did get a chance. It will be interesting to see how the rotation and minutes distribution shakes out, and we’ll get our first clue on Tuesday.

Fluidity, connectivity, and decision making

Similar to last season, there will likely be some hiccups early in the season as this young group learns both Wright’s system and how to play with each other. We’ll be tracking miscommunications at both ends of the floor and watching for turnovers and defensive breakdowns. In addition, we’ll be watching the decision making as far as shot selection and the passes that are being made.

In the USC game, the spacing got disrupted at times, and based on our observations at open practice on October 24, Wright was working hard to correct that. It will be hard to make any conclusions based on the first game, as there will likely be up and downs throughout the early part of the season, but it should give us a solid baseline to evaluate from.

The offense

We’ll be watching two things offensively, both based on observations from media day/open practice. The first is how much of the offense will be run through Robinson-Earl in the post and the second is how much pick and roll the Wildcats will run.

On the first point, Wright mentioned at media day the idea of running the offense through JRE in the post. He is an adept scorer who also has good vision, and this feels like a great way for the ‘Cats to generate some offense. This is particularly true against Army, a team that isn’t particularly big.

This offseason, we’ve discussed Villanova’s success utilizing the pick and roll the past few years several times. Our hopes that the ‘Cats would build on that success this year were bolstered by what we saw during the open practice, as virtually everything we saw the team work on was predicated on ball screens and the reads made by both the ballhandler and the screener. So, we’ll be watching Tuesday to see how many times ‘Nova uses that look as well as the performance of the players in making their reads.

Overview

It’s incredibly exciting to have another season of Villanova basketball kicking off. The new pieces and the combination of youth and talent add to the intrigue. Over the last six years, we’ve gotten a pretty clear picture of what a Villanova basketball team under Jay Wright should look like, and it will be interesting to see how close this team looks to that standard in their first time on the court.