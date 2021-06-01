Villanova to play Baylor in Big East-Big 12 Battle

Some more scheduling news emerged Tuesday afternoon as the matchups for the Big East-Big 12 Battle were announced. Villanova will draw defending national champion Baylor in the event, first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

After taking on Texas last season, the Wildcats will again travel to the Lone Star State for another marquee matchup. Of course, this matchup will also be an opportunity for the 'Cats to avenge last season's season-ending loss to the Bears in the Sweet 16.

Villanova's non-conference schedule is already looking impressive, with games against Syracuse, Tennessee, and North Carolina or Purdue in addition to this Baylor matchup.

Official dates and times for the Big East-Big 12 Battle are to be determined, but another piece of the non-conference schedule has fallen into place.