We expected an intense battle between Villanova and Xavier on Monday night and that’s exactly what we got.

Despite the Wildcats opening several double-digit leads, the Musketeers wouldn’t go away and the game remained a battle right to the final buzzer. Fortunately, Villanova was able to hang on for a well-earned 68-62 victory and a 1-0 start in the Big East.

Perhaps rust was a factor early, for although the energy appeared good, the offense was somewhat lacking over the first few minutes. As a result, the ‘Cats fell into a quick 6-2 hole. However, the offense quickly awakened and combined with more strong defense from ‘Nova to spur a 17-0 run that established a 13-point lead for the Wildcats midway through the first half.

As would be the trend all night, Xavier wasn’t going to back down and as the Villanova offense cooled a bit, the Musketeers trimmed the lead to seven at the break.

Xavier closed to within four early in the second half before watching Villanova push the advantage back to 12 with 11:13 to go in the game. The Musketeers got back withing six, only to see ‘Nova push the lead back to 11. Xavier would make one final push, getting within four with 21 seconds left, but the ‘Cats were able to hit some free throws to seal the important win.

Collin Gillespie led the way for ‘Nova with 24 points, adding five assists, four rebounds, and a steal.

Jermaine Samuels had a strong game with 14 points, eight rebounds, one assists, one steal, and one block. He hit a huge bucket for ‘Nova late with a pretty pull-up jumper.

Justin Moore chipped in 13 points off the bench to go with two rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Saddiq Bey had six points, six rebounds, and three assists. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had five points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals and he made some really nice and really important plays for Villanova throughout the night. Cole Swider had four points and three rebounds, and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree gave the ‘Cats some decent minutes with two points, three rebounds, and two assists. Brandon Slater chipped in five rebounds, three on the offensive end.

Speaking of rebounds, Villanova did a wonderful job on the glass. The Wildcats won the battle of the boards 37-35 against a good rebounding team in Xavier, and their early work on the glass played a big role in being able to open that first-half lead.

Villanova was able to establish a sizeable advantage from beyond the arc despite not shooting the ball particularly well. The ‘Cats connected on just 28 percent from deep but hit seven from long-range while holding Xavier to just one three-pointer, which came very late in the game. That 18-point advantage was huge for ‘Nova.

The ‘Cats produced another solid defensive effort and it’s starting to look like they are gaining an understanding of what coach Wright wants from them at that end of the floor.

All in all it was a solid performance from the Wildcats, and their reward was a big win and a good start to conference play. They will continue the Big East gauntlet on Saturday when they travel to Marquette.