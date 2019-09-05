Right on the heels of the announcement of the Big East schedule, Villanova released the full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule Thursday.

The ‘Cats will open the season on November 5 at 8:30 against Army at the Finn.

‘Nova will travel to Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes on November 13 in what should be a nice early-season test for the ‘Cats. That game is scheduled for 7 PM.

They return home on November 16 to take on Ohio University at the Wells Fargo Center at noon.

Next up is the Myrtle Beach Invitational, where ‘Nova will open against Middle Tennessee State at 11:30 AM on November 21. On November 22 they will play either Mississippi State or Tulane, playing at noon if they lose to Middle Tennessee and at 2 or 2:30 if they defeat Middle Tennessee. The Championship and consolation games of the tournament will take place on November 24 with Ohio, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, and Utah as potential opponents.

Upon returning from South Carolina, the ‘Cats will play three-straight Big 5 games, hosting La Salle on December 1 at 6:30 and Penn on December 4 at 6:30, both at the Finn. They will head to St. Joe’s for the Holy War on December 7 at 3 PM.

A matchup with Delaware follows on December 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ at 2 PM in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.

The highlight of the non-conference schedule follows the Delaware game as the ‘Cats will host Kansas at the Wells Fargo Center on December 21 at noon.

After the battle with Kansas, ‘Nova kicks off conference play on December 30 against Xavier at the Finn. The game is scheduled for 6:30.

Trips to Marquette on January 4 and Creighton on January 7 begin the road portion of the conference schedule. The Marquette game is at 2 PM while the Creighton game is at 9 PM.

A two-week home stand follows, staring with Georgetown at the Wells Fargo Center on January 11 at noon. DePaul comes to the Finn on January 14 at 8:30.

‘Nova takes a break from Big East play on January 18 to host UConn at the Wells Fargo Center at noon before resuming conference play on January 21 when it hosts Butler at the Finn.

From there it’s two road stops, at Providence on January 25 (1 PM) and at St. John’s on January 28 (6:30).

The ‘Cats will host Creighton on February 1 at the Wells Fargo Center at noon before traveling to Butler on February 5 for a 6:30 matchup. They will host Seton Hall at the Wells Fargo Center at 2:30 on February 8 and Marquette at the Finn on February 12 at 8:30.

On February 16, ‘Nova will take one last break from conference play and wrap up the Big 5 schedule when it travels to Temple. Game time is TBD.

Big East play resumes with a trip to DePaul on February 19 at 9 PM and a stop in Xavier on February 22 at 2:30.

The final regular-season game at the Finn will take place at 6:30 on February 26 against St. John’s. The final home game of the season will be against Providence at the Wells Fargo Center at noon.

The ‘Cats wrap things up with trips to Seton Hall on March 4 (8:30) and Georgetown on March 7 (noon).

Villanova will have a minimum of five national broadcasts on Fox (Kansas, Seton Hall, at Xavier, Providence, and at Georgetown). The January 4 game at Marquette will be on either FOX or FS1. The January 25 game at Providence is scheduled for CBS. The ‘Cats will also make three appearances on CBS Sports Network and four on the ESPN networks. Two games have television coverage that is TBD.

The Wells Fargo Games are Georgetown, Creighton, Seton Hall, Providence, UConn, Kansas, and Ohio.

The Blue-White Scrimmage is set for October 10 at 7:30 while the October 18 exhibition against USC will be at 10:30 PM.

The Big East Tournament will be held March 11-14.

We’ll have some takeaways from the schedule coming in the next few days.

Here’s a list of the full schedule:

11/5 Army 8:30 PM

11/13 at Ohio State 7 PM

11/16 Ohio University Noon

11/21 Middle Tennessee State 11:30 AM

11/22 Mississippi St./Tulane Noon/2:30 PM

11/24 Myrtle Beach Invitational TBD

12/1 La Salle 6:30 PM

12/4 Penn 6:30 PM

12/7 at St. Joe’s 3 PM

12/14 Delaware 2 PM

12/21 Kansas Noon

12/30 Xavier 6:30 PM

1/4 at Marquette 2 PM

1/7 at Creighton 9 PM

1/11 Georgetown Noon

1/14 DePaul 8:30 PM

1/18 UCONN Noon

1/21 Butler 7 PM

1/25 at Providence 1 PM

1/28 at St. John’s 6:30 or 7 PM

2/1 Creighton Noon

2/5 at Butler 6:30 PM

2/8 Seton Hall 2:30 PM

2/12 Marquette 8:30 PM

2/16 at Temple TBD

2/19 at DePaul 9 PM

2/22 at Xavier 2:30 PM

2/26 St. John’s 6:30 PM

2/29 Providence Noon

3/4 at Seton Hall 8:30 PM

3/7 at Georgetown Noon



