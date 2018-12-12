Villanova’s incredible run of Big 5 success came to an end Tuesday night in a frustrating 78-75 loss to Penn. Let’s look at the key numbers that defined the game.

27: Fouls called on Villanova

We noted in our preview that the foul line could end up being a deciding factor in the game, and while that proved to be the case, the fouls themselves ended up being just as big of an issue.

Three Wildcats fouled out of the game while two more finished with four fouls. Villanova was already playing disjointed basketball before the fouls started piling up, and the constant foul trouble only served to exacerbate the situation.

When all was said and done, Villanova’s leading scorer for the night and its top two bench players were all left watching from the bench.

Penn ended up taking 37 free throws, knocking down 25 of them. Villanova took just 27 and was only able to hit 18. That’s basically the difference in the game right there.

It’s going to be tough to win any game when you have three key players foul out and losing the free throw battle can be devastating in a close game. Villanova didn’t handle its business at the charity stripe and sent the Quakers to the line far too often, and it proved to be a recipe for disaster.

11: Villanova bench points

This one ties into the foul situation, as both Joe Cremo and Jermaine Samuels fouled out of the game. As a result, the improving bench boost the ‘Cats had enjoyed the past few games disappeared, and they didn’t have enough firepower to overcome their sleepy start.

Cremo finished with six points, all of which came in a short stretch in the first half that helped ‘Nova trim the Penn lead. But hampered by foul trouble he was unable to make any further contribution.

Samuels finished with four points, coming on a pair of dunks that helped to inject a little life into the ‘Cats, but it was impossible for him to get any rhythm as he picked up fouls in bunches, including three in the first half.

It’s hard to pin the lack of production from the bench on the players, as they were the victims of some questionable calls that quickly piled up. But that lack of production clearly hindered Villanova’s ability to overcome its poor play.

-13: Villanova’s rebounding margin

The ‘Cats got killed on the glass 36-23. They gave up 13 offensive rebounds and only collected six of their own. Rebounding has been one of the only consistent positives for Villanova this season, and offensive rebounding had become a huge weapon.

On Tuesday, they were dominated on the glass at both ends of the floor and it’s a big reason why they were unable to win the game.



