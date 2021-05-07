 NovaIllustrated - Update on proposed NCAA basketball rule changes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 17:22:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Update on proposed NCAA basketball rule changes

Josh Naso • NovaIllustrated
Publisher
@JoshNaso

The NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee will recommend several rules changes to the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which will meet June 3 to discuss proposed changes. There were several significant recommendations.

One recommendation is the assessment of a technical foul for flopping. This would replace the issuance of a warning on a first occurrence of flopping that had been in place for the previous two seasons. The committee felt that the warnings weren't having the desired effect of pushing flopping out of the game. The opposing team would be awarded one free throw, and the offending player would not be assessed a personal foul.

Another key proposal is the counting of timeouts called by teams as media timeouts when applicable. For instance, if a coach calls a timeout at the 18-minute mark, that stoppage would count as the under-16 timeout. The next media timeout wouldn't occur until the under-12 mark. This proposal is an effort to reduce the number of stoppages and improve the flow of games.

Those two recommendations would have the most obvious effect on games, but the committee proposed several other changes as well.

One is the use of technology on the bench. This would allow teams to have access to live and pre-loaded video on the bench, as well as allow the transmission of live stats to the bench. The proposal calls for an in-conference trial period and would only apply to conference games if said conference applies for a waiver request to experiment with the change. In addition, it would be up to the conference to decide what technologies it would allow teams to use on the bench.

In addition, the committee proposed the allowance of shot clocks with tenths of seconds. Use of such clocks would not be required and would be up to the individual schools.

Finally, the committee recommended that the 2022 NIT experiment with allowing a sixth personal foul before disqualification. Under the proposal, players who pick up four fouls in a half would be disqualified for the remainder of the game, so the change basically gives coaches the option to let players who pick up two fouls in the first half continue to play as players would be allowed to commit three fouls in each half before being disqualified.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpbGxhbm92YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdXBkYXRlLW9uLXByb3Bvc2VkLW5jYWEtYmFza2V0YmFsbC1y dWxlLWNoYW5nZXMiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5 bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNp b24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lv bgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5q cyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAg fSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5 JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdmlsbGFub3ZhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGdXBkYXRlLW9uLXByb3Bvc2VkLW5jYWEtYmFza2V0YmFsbC1ydWxlLWNo YW5nZXMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2NyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+ Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=