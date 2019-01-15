Two Takeaways From Nova-Creighton
The Villanova Wildcats are playing some of their best basketball of the season, and that continued on Sunday against Creighton. The ‘Cats have now won five straight, have returned to the top 25, an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news