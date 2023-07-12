Villanova junior forward Trey Patterson has undergone shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, the school announced Wednesday.

The injury was to Patterson's right (shooting) shoulder. He will be sidelined indefinitely.

The school also noted that the shoulder injury is the latest in a series of significant ailments Patterson had dealt with during his time on the Main Line. In addition to Wednesday's shoulder surgery, the school announced that Patterson underwent arthroscopic surgery on both hips in May and also had surgery to repair a sports hernia in August 2022, the latter of which cost Patterson much of the preseason practice period ahead of last season. Patterson got into 22 games in 2022-23, averaging 6.9 minutes per game.

"It's really been a difficult stretch of significant injuries for Trey," Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune said. "In my years of coaching I can't recall a player having to undergo three different major surgeries in 11 months. We all feel for Trey and have tremendous respect for the great attitude he has maintained throughout this. We look forward to the day when Trey can rejoin us on the court."