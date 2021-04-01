 NovaIllustrated - Trevor Keels to Announce Friday
Trevor Keels to Announce Friday

Josh Naso • NovaIllustrated
@JoshNaso

After originally setting an April 4 date to announce his decision, five-star prospect Trevor Keels will now announce Friday afternoon. The announcement will come during the Geico Nationals semifinal game, which airs at 4:30 on ESPN, Paul Biancardi reports. Keels is deciding between Villanova, Duke, Virginia, and Kentucky.

Keels is currently ranked No. 20 in the 2021 Rivals' 150 and is coming off a stellar senior season at Paul VI in Virginia. He is expected to be an immediate impact player at the next level.

