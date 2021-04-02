NovaIllustrated - Trevor Keels Commits to Duke

Five-star 2021 prospect Trevor Keels has committed to Duke.



Keels kept everyone on the edge of their seats throughout his recruitment as he kept things incredibly tight. The only real update or insight we got was when he cut his list to Duke, Virginia, and Villanova (before adding Kentucky after a late offer from those other Wildcats). Now, the drama has been settled and Duke can celebrate while Villanova, Virginia, and Kentucky can move forward and adjust their plans.



While disappointing for Villanova, this wasn't an overly surprising announcement. The Wildcats still bring in one of the best 2021 recruiting classes in the country. With Keels off the board and the 2021 class seemingly set for 'Nova, the immediate attention turns to the decisions of the three seniors on their extra year of eligibility while keeping an eye on the transfer portal for any 'Nova-specific developments. Beyond that, we'll also keep an eye out for developments in the '22 and/or '23 classes heading into the spring and summer.

