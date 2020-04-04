Today in Nova History: Cats Win it All
With the sports world grinding to a halt and college basketball fans left lamenting the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, we’re doing what we can to make the best of the situation. With that in mind, we’re going to spend the next few weeks revisiting some important moments in Villanova history, and with the Wildcats’ recent success there will be plenty for us to enjoy.
April 4, 2016 Villanova 77 North Carolina 74
If ever there was a night that will live on in program lore, it is this one.
Villanova had advanced to its first national championship game since 1985, slamming the “can’t get past the first weekend” monkey off its back in the process, and now prepared to take on college basketball royalty for the ultimate prize.
On this fateful April night, the two programs combined to give us one for the ages.
The teams played a tense first half, trading the lead several times and playing within seven points of each other for the entirety of the half. One team would wrest momentum, only to see the opponent make a huge play to quell the tide and reverse fortunes.
After Carolina opened the scoring, Villanova would inch its way to a five-point lead just over seven minutes into the game. Unfazed, the Tar Heels responded and retook the lead about five minutes later. The Heels would extend that lead to four before Kris Jenkins scored four-straight points to tie the game once again and Phil Booth hit a pair of free throws to extend the ‘Nova run to 6-0 and put the ‘Cats back in front.
Right back came Carolina, using a 12-3 spurt to take the largest lead of the half at seven with 40 seconds to play. After a Villanova turnover on the ensuing possession, Carolina threatened to take all the momentum into the break. However, one of the most overlooked sequences of the game allowed Villanova to deliver the final blow of the period and take some momentum of their own into the break.
Josh Hart got a stunning block of a Justin Jackson layup with just 10 seconds to play and Booth connected on a jumper at the buzzer to cut the lead to five, sending the ‘Cats into the locker room with some bounce in their step.
The teams traded blows over the first five minutes of the second half before the ‘Cats were finally able to pull even on a Mikal Bridges dunk at the 14:08 mark. A Booth jumper on the next ‘Nova possession gave the Wildcats their first lead of the second half.
Carolina again pulled even before a 7-0 spurt from ‘Nova restored a lead, its largest of the game. The Har Heels again quelled the tide and got back within three, 60-57, with just over seven minutes to go. But Villanova answered with another 7-0 push to build the lead to 10 with 5:29 to go. 5:29 is an eternity in a basketball game, but Villanova could smell the title.
Naturally, it wasn’t going to be that easy. The Tar Heels clawed back within one with just over a minute to go, setting the stage for one of the wildest finishes you’ll ever see. Pairs of free throws from Booth and Hart sandwiched a Marcus Paige layup, leaving the ‘Cats with a three-point lead with just 13 seconds left.
What happened over those final 13 seconds is seared in the minds of ‘Nova fans forever. There was Daniel Ochefu diving for a steal but just missing, Paige suddenly finding himself with some room as Ochefu slid by, Ryan Arcidiacono rushing frantically to challenge Paige’s shot, Paige twisting in the air and letting it fly as he avoided Arcidiacono and his wild attempt finding the bottom of the net to tie the game with just 4.7 seconds to go.
The ‘Nova crowd was stunned. North Carolina’s bench erupted. It was the kind of shot that elicits dread, that makes you think that maybe it’s just not your night. Suddenly, after being excruciatingly close to a national championship, the Wildcats were staring at the very real possibility of overtime, five more minutes of a heavyweight battle.
Fortunately, the concern on the faces of the Villanova faithful was nowhere to be found on the ‘Nova bench. The ‘Cats calmly huddled, laying plans for a final shot and a national championship. After Ochefu finished up taking the mopping duties from one of the mop kids, ensuring the spot where he was about to set arguably the most important screen in Villanova history was dry and safe, the ‘Cats lined up.
Jenkins inbounded to Arcidiacono as Villanova fans across the country rose to their feet. Arch took a screen from Ochefu near midcourt, turned towards the center of the court, and left the ball for a trailing Jenkins who let it fly. The rest is history.
Villanova had won the national championship. It’s a moment that ‘Nova fans will never forget, and as good as Jim Nantz’s call was on the TV broadcast, it’s Villanova radio man Ryan Fannon’s jubilant call that will serve as the soundtrack in most Villanova fans’ minds: “Cats win it all! Cats win it all! Cats win it all!” Fannon exulted as streamers and confetti fell down upon a pile of joyous Wildcats.
Jenkins (14 points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist) will be the lasting hero for his historic game-winning shot.
But it’s Booth who will be the unheralded hero, the one who did things all game to make Jenkins’ game-winner possible. Surely, Villanova fans know this, but they owe it to Booth to point it out to everyone else. Booth finished with 20 points off the bench, making a big play seemingly every time ‘Nova needed one.
Arcidiacono chipped in 16 points, two rebounds, and two assists, the last of which is now etched in history.
Josh Hart added 12 points and eight rebounds, Daniel Ochefu had nine points, six rebounds, and two assists (plus the unofficial assist on the mop job to ensure that he and Arcidiacono would be able to execute the final play unencumbered by a slippery floor), and Jalen Brunson chipped in four points. Bridges added two points off the bench as well.
Interestingly, Villanova got pounded on the boards 36-23 and gave up 16 offensive rebounds while only securing two of its own. As a result, North Carolina put up 15 more shots than the ‘Cats and actually outscored ‘Nova by nine from beyond the arc.
In addition to grit and clutch play, this game was won by efficiency. Villanova shot 58.3 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from deep.
The win gave Villanova its second national title in program history and served to validate the success of the program over the past few seasons that was overlooked due to the previous tournament failures. It also completed one of the best tournament runs of all time. The Wildcats were not helped by any upsets, facing the best possible seed in each round. They defeated five top 25 teams in the six games (No. 25 Iowa, No. 10 Miami, No. 1 Kansas, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 3 North Carolina) and dispatched a three-seed, a two-seed, and two one-seeds.