With the sports world grinding to a halt and college basketball fans left lamenting the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, we’re doing what we can to make the best of the situation. With that in mind, we’re going to spend the next few weeks revisiting some important moments in Villanova history, and with the Wildcats’ recent success there will be plenty for us to enjoy.

April 4, 2016 Villanova 77 North Carolina 74

If ever there was a night that will live on in program lore, it is this one.

Villanova had advanced to its first national championship game since 1985, slamming the “can’t get past the first weekend” monkey off its back in the process, and now prepared to take on college basketball royalty for the ultimate prize.

On this fateful April night, the two programs combined to give us one for the ages.

The teams played a tense first half, trading the lead several times and playing within seven points of each other for the entirety of the half. One team would wrest momentum, only to see the opponent make a huge play to quell the tide and reverse fortunes.

After Carolina opened the scoring, Villanova would inch its way to a five-point lead just over seven minutes into the game. Unfazed, the Tar Heels responded and retook the lead about five minutes later. The Heels would extend that lead to four before Kris Jenkins scored four-straight points to tie the game once again and Phil Booth hit a pair of free throws to extend the ‘Nova run to 6-0 and put the ‘Cats back in front.

Right back came Carolina, using a 12-3 spurt to take the largest lead of the half at seven with 40 seconds to play. After a Villanova turnover on the ensuing possession, Carolina threatened to take all the momentum into the break. However, one of the most overlooked sequences of the game allowed Villanova to deliver the final blow of the period and take some momentum of their own into the break.

Josh Hart got a stunning block of a Justin Jackson layup with just 10 seconds to play and Booth connected on a jumper at the buzzer to cut the lead to five, sending the ‘Cats into the locker room with some bounce in their step.

The teams traded blows over the first five minutes of the second half before the ‘Cats were finally able to pull even on a Mikal Bridges dunk at the 14:08 mark. A Booth jumper on the next ‘Nova possession gave the Wildcats their first lead of the second half.

Carolina again pulled even before a 7-0 spurt from ‘Nova restored a lead, its largest of the game. The Har Heels again quelled the tide and got back within three, 60-57, with just over seven minutes to go. But Villanova answered with another 7-0 push to build the lead to 10 with 5:29 to go. 5:29 is an eternity in a basketball game, but Villanova could smell the title.

Naturally, it wasn’t going to be that easy. The Tar Heels clawed back within one with just over a minute to go, setting the stage for one of the wildest finishes you’ll ever see. Pairs of free throws from Booth and Hart sandwiched a Marcus Paige layup, leaving the ‘Cats with a three-point lead with just 13 seconds left.

What happened over those final 13 seconds is seared in the minds of ‘Nova fans forever. There was Daniel Ochefu diving for a steal but just missing, Paige suddenly finding himself with some room as Ochefu slid by, Ryan Arcidiacono rushing frantically to challenge Paige’s shot, Paige twisting in the air and letting it fly as he avoided Arcidiacono and his wild attempt finding the bottom of the net to tie the game with just 4.7 seconds to go.

The ‘Nova crowd was stunned. North Carolina’s bench erupted. It was the kind of shot that elicits dread, that makes you think that maybe it’s just not your night. Suddenly, after being excruciatingly close to a national championship, the Wildcats were staring at the very real possibility of overtime, five more minutes of a heavyweight battle.

Fortunately, the concern on the faces of the Villanova faithful was nowhere to be found on the ‘Nova bench. The ‘Cats calmly huddled, laying plans for a final shot and a national championship. After Ochefu finished up taking the mopping duties from one of the mop kids, ensuring the spot where he was about to set arguably the most important screen in Villanova history was dry and safe, the ‘Cats lined up.

Jenkins inbounded to Arcidiacono as Villanova fans across the country rose to their feet. Arch took a screen from Ochefu near midcourt, turned towards the center of the court, and left the ball for a trailing Jenkins who let it fly. The rest is history.