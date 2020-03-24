With the sports world grinding to a halt and college basketball fans left lamenting the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, we’re doing what we can to make the best of the situation. With that in mind, we’re going to spend the next few weeks revisiting some important moments in Villanova history, and with the Wildcats’ recent success there will be plenty for us to enjoy.

March 24, 2016 Villanova 92 Miami 69

The week prior, Villanova got a huge monkey off its back by beating UNC Asheville and Iowa to get past the first weekend of the tournament and finally reach the Sweet 16 after several years of seeing incredible regular-season success not translate to the NCAA Tournament. The ‘Cats were rewarded with a date with the third-seeded Miami Hurricanes.

Freed from the questions of the early Tournament failures, the Wildcats exploded in their Sweet 16 matchup and sent a message to the college basketball world that they had much bigger goals in mind.

Villanova jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back. The advantage would grow to 14 halfway through the first half and would get as high as 15. The Hurricanes did have one push in them, ripping off a 12-0 run to get within three and would get as close as one with just over four minutes to go in the half, creating some nervous energy across Nova Nation. But the ‘Cats would push the lead back to nine before carrying a six-point lead into the break.

Villanova scored the first four points of the second half to restore a double-figure lead and the lead would remain at 10 halfway through the period. From there the Wildcats would finish the game on a 31-18 run, cruising to a 23-point victory and a spot in the Elite 8.