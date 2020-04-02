With the sports world grinding to a halt and college basketball fans left lamenting the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, we’re doing what we can to make the best of the situation. With that in mind, we’re going to spend the next few weeks revisiting some important moments in Villanova history, and with the Wildcats’ recent success there will be plenty for us to enjoy.

April 2, 2018 Villanova 79 Michigan 62

April 2 has been good to Villanova over the past few years. First, the Wildcats demolished Oklahoma in 2016 to reach the national title game, and then two years later they claimed their second national title in three years.

Villanova had put forth a dominant tournament run to this point, winning each of its first five games by double figures and showing off the complete range of its versatility (Final Four record 18 three’s against Kansas, grind it out game against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight). The trend would continue in this final test, and the game wouldn’t hold nearly the drama of Villanova’s title game clash with North Carolina two years prior.

That’s not to say it was a complete cakewalk for the Wildcats. Moritz Wagner started the game hot for the Wolverines while Villanova missed eight of its first nine three-point attempts. As a result, the ‘Cats found themselves trailing 14-8 and 21-14. From there, however, the ‘Cats would finish the half on a 23-7 to carry a 37-28 lead into the break.

With ‘Nova gaining control to end the first half, a second national championship in three years was starting to feel increasingly likely. The ‘Cats extended the lead to 14 early in the second half, and that was pretty much it. Michigan wouldn’t get back within single digits while ‘Nova would push the lead to as much as 22. A pair of meaningless Michigan baskets in the final minute cut the final deficit to 17, and the celebration began.