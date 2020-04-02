Today in Nova History: Cats Claim Second National Title in Three Years
With the sports world grinding to a halt and college basketball fans left lamenting the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, we’re doing what we can to make the best of the situation. With that in mind, we’re going to spend the next few weeks revisiting some important moments in Villanova history, and with the Wildcats’ recent success there will be plenty for us to enjoy.
April 2, 2018 Villanova 79 Michigan 62
April 2 has been good to Villanova over the past few years. First, the Wildcats demolished Oklahoma in 2016 to reach the national title game, and then two years later they claimed their second national title in three years.
Villanova had put forth a dominant tournament run to this point, winning each of its first five games by double figures and showing off the complete range of its versatility (Final Four record 18 three’s against Kansas, grind it out game against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight). The trend would continue in this final test, and the game wouldn’t hold nearly the drama of Villanova’s title game clash with North Carolina two years prior.
That’s not to say it was a complete cakewalk for the Wildcats. Moritz Wagner started the game hot for the Wolverines while Villanova missed eight of its first nine three-point attempts. As a result, the ‘Cats found themselves trailing 14-8 and 21-14. From there, however, the ‘Cats would finish the half on a 23-7 to carry a 37-28 lead into the break.
With ‘Nova gaining control to end the first half, a second national championship in three years was starting to feel increasingly likely. The ‘Cats extended the lead to 14 early in the second half, and that was pretty much it. Michigan wouldn’t get back within single digits while ‘Nova would push the lead to as much as 22. A pair of meaningless Michigan baskets in the final minute cut the final deficit to 17, and the celebration began.
It was Donte DiVincenzo, the “sixth starter”, that stole the show. The Big Ragu came off the bench and exploded, pouring in 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three. He added five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. He put on a performance of epic proportions, signature moments and all. That moment came as DiVincenzo winked towards the TV announcers after draining a three. He also joined some elite company in Bill Walton and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to score 30+ points on 66 percent or better shooting in a Final Four game.
Only one other Wildcat, Mikal Bridges, reached double figures. He had 19 points to go with four rebounds.
Jalen Brunson chipped in nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Omari Spellman had eight points and 11 rebounds, Eric Paschall had six points and eight rebounds, and Phil Booth had two points and two rebounds. Collin Gillespie had four points, five rebounds, and three assists off the bench.
Michigan didn’t play a bad game. The Wolverines shot 43.6 percent to Villanova’s 47.4 percent and had two fewer turnovers than the ‘Cats. But Villanova was dominant from beyond the arc, connecting on 10 threes at a 37 percent clip and earning a 21-point advantage from deep as Michigan hit just 3-of-23 from long range. ‘Nova was also dominant on the glass, outrebounding Michigan 38-27, pulling down 12 offensive rebounds.