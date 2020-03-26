With the sports world grinding to a halt and college basketball fans left lamenting the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, we’re doing what we can to make the best of the situation. With that in mind, we’re going to spend the next few weeks revisiting some important moments in Villanova history, and with the Wildcats’ recent success there will be plenty for us to enjoy.

March 26, 2016 Villanova 64 Kansas 59

Saturday, March 26, 2016, marked the biggest night for Villanova basketball since 2009. The two-seed Wildcats would take on one-seed Kansas with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Villanova had cruised through the first three rounds of the tournament, beating UNC Asheville, Iowa, and Miami by an average of 24 points per game and playing absolutely beautiful basketball in the process.

But this was different. This was blue-blooded Kansas. This was the Jayhawks, with their history and their pedigree, their Big 12 dominance and their national prominence. And this was a game that programs like that expect to, and often do, win. Ultimately, it was the basketball machine that is Kansas against plucky Villanova, the little private school that has its share of tradition, that had finally gotten the first weekend monkey off its back, looking to take its place among the big boys.

So that was the stage that was set when the ball was tossed in the air at 8:49 Eastern Time.

The first few minutes set the tone for the type of game it was going to be. The Jayhawks got off to an early three-point lead, not enough to do any damage to the psyche of Villanova, as the teams traded blows. Villanova would take it’s first lead at the 14:31 mark on a Daniel Ochefu basket.

Kansas would respond to retake a four-point lead, but the ‘Cats came right back with a 13-0 push to take a nine-point advantage heading into the under four timeout, sending a message that the stage wasn’t too big and that the ‘Cats had little concern about the Kansas mystique.

The teams continued trading jabs for the final four minutes of the half, and when the dust had settled the Wildcats held a 32-25 lead.

Kansas scored the first four points of the second half to get to within three before the ‘Cats steadied themselves. However, the Jayhawks kept coming and retook the lead with 13:24 to play. After a miss from Josh Hart on the ensuing possession, Devonte’ Graham hit a three to push the lead to four, and the nervous energy built. Villanova had gone toe-to-toe with the Jayhawks and remained within striking distance, but there was some concern that Kansas might have been preparing to deliver the knockout blow.

A pair of Ryan Arcidiacono free throws restored some calm, but Kansas would continue to play with a two-to-five point lead for the next few minutes, still threatening to pull away but with the ‘Cats hanging on tight.

A 10-0 spurt by the ‘Cats from the 10:32 mark to the 7:59 mark flipped the script, and now it was Villanova who was playing with a two-to-five-point lead as we turned into the stretch run. Suddenly it was Kansas that was trying to hold and Villanova who was keeping them at arm's length.

Wayne Seldon Jr. cut the margin to two with 2:17 to play. The teams traded empty possessions, with Josh Hart missing twice and Kansas missing a three and turning it over courtesy of a Mikal Bridges steal with 34 seconds left. Arcidiacono was fouled and calmly hit a pair of free throws to push the margin back to four, but Frank Mason III connected on a three to pull Kansas back within one with just 27 seconds to go. Free throws from Arcidiacono and Kris Jenkins were sandwiched around a Mason layup, leaving the Villanova margin at three with 14 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Bridges came up with a steal off an Arcidiacono deflection and produced perhaps my favorite image from that tournament run, Bridges lying on the floor cradling the ball and looking at the clock with a look of anticipation and emerging joy on his face.