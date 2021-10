Times, TV info for 2021-22 schedule released

Last week, the Big East released its schedule after Villanova had previously released its non-conference schedule, giving us a complete look at the 2021-22 slate for the 'Cats. On Wednesday, times and TV information were released, settling the final details of the schedule as the college hoops season rapidly approaches. Here is the complete 2021-22 Villanova basketball schedule...

Tuesday, Nov. 9 Mount St. Mary's 4:30 PM FS1

Friday, Nov. 12 at UCLA 11:30 PM ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 16 Howard 6:30 PM FS2

Saturday, Nov. 20 Tennessee (neutral) 1 PM ESPN News

Sunday, Nov. 21 Purdue/North Carolina (neutral) 1 or 3:30 PM ABC/ESPN News

Sunday, Nov. 28 at La Salle 6 PM ESPN2

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Penn 7 PM ESPN+

Saturday, Dec. 4 St. Joe's 12 PM FS1

Tuesday, Dec. 7 Syracuse (neutral) 9 PM ESPN

Sunday, Dec. 12 at Baylor 3 PM ABC

Friday, Dec. 17 at Creighton 8 or 9 PM FS1

Tuesday, Dec. 21 Xavier 7 PM FS1

Wednesday, Dec. 29 Temple 9 PM FS1

Saturday, Jan. 1 at Seton Hall 2 PM CBS

Wednesday, Jan. 5 Creighton 8:30 PM FS1

Saturday, Jan. 8 at DePaul 12, 2, or 4 PM FS1

Wednesday, Jan 12 at Xavier 6:30 PM FS1

Sunday, Jan. 16 Butler (Wells Fargo Center) 12 PM FS1

Wednesday, Jan. 19 Marquette 8 PM CBSSN

Saturday, Jan. 22 at Georgetown 12 PM FOX

Tuesday, Jan. 25 DePaul 5 PM FS1

Saturday, Jan. 29 St. John's 4:30 PM FOX

Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Marquette TBA FS1

Saturday, Feb. 5 UConn (Wells Fargo Center) 12 PM FOX

Tuesday, Feb. 8 at St. John's 8:30 PM FS1

Saturday, Feb. 12 Seton Hall (Wells Fargo Center) 1 PM FOX

Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Providence 8 PM CBSSN

Saturday, Feb. 19 Georgetown 5 PM FOX

Tuesday, Feb. 22 at UConn 8 PM FS1

Tuesday, March 1 Providence 7 PM FS1

Saturday, March 5 at Butler TBA TBA

March 9-12 Big East Tournament, Madison Square Garden