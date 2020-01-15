News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 17:20:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Three Takeaways From Win Over DePaul

Josh Naso • NovaIllustrated
Publisher
@JoshNaso

Villanova survived a scare and narrowly escaped disaster on Tuesday when it dispatched DePaul in overtime after blowing an 11-point lead over the final 2:14 of the game. In our recap of the game, w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}