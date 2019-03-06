The Seton Hall Pirates defeated the Marquette Golden Eagles 73-64 on Wednesday night, producing a result that had positive ramifications for Villanova.

With the loss, its third straight, Marquette falls to 12-5 in the Big East, meaning Villanova has clinched at least a share of the regular-season Big East title.

The Wildcats can win the title outright with either a win over Seton Hall or a Marquette loss to Georgetown on Saturday.

Marquette’s surprising skid is a fitting topper on what has become a bizarre season. Through January it looked as though Villanova might run away with the conference title after a 10-0 start to Big East play. But then the wheels fell off for the ‘Cats, who lost four of five and combined with Marquette’s strong play the conference crown seemed to be slipping from the Wildcats’ reach. Villanova’s win over Marquette served to steady the ‘Cats while starting a three-game slide for the Golden Eagles, and suddenly the Wildcats are once again in control of their own destiny in the Big East title race.

‘Nova will get first crack at trying to wrap up the outright title when they take on Seton Hall at noon on Saturday. Marquette-Georgetown follows at 2:30, a game that takes on added significance if the ‘Cats fall to the Pirates.

Regardless, it’s great that ‘Nova has the ability to claim the title in the final game of the regular season without needing any help. Saturday should be plenty exciting.