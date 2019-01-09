Villanova rallied past No. 24 St. John’s Tuesday night, erasing several 9+ point deficits in the process. For their efforts the ‘Cats were rewarded with an important mark on the resume and an early stake to the top spot in the Big East standings. Let’s look at the key numbers that defined the win.

48: Combined points for Phil Booth and Eric Paschall

It was all about the senior leaders Tuesday night, as Booth and Paschall carried the load for the ‘Cats. Booth started and ended hot, hitting big shots for ‘Nova down the stretch. Paschall was great throughout, doing a great job of mixing his inside and outside game. The duo carried the team in a big way and lifted them to the win.

16: Villanova made free throws

Free throws were a major factor, as the ‘Cats went 16-22 while St. John’s was just 6-8. After the foul fest against Providence, Villanova committed just 10 fouls all night while doing a good job of getting to the line themselves. ‘Nova likely doesn’t win the game without the boost from the charity stripe.

5: Offensive rebounds for St. John’s

After getting blasted on the boards in Providence, Villanova reestablished an advantage on the glass Tuesday night. The defensive glass was a major issue against the Friars, and ‘Nova did an excellent job bouncing back and limiting the Johnnies’ opportunities while getting extra chances for themselves. The ‘Cats won the overall rebounding battle 39-28.