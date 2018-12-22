On Saturday Villanova put forth a second consecutive solid effort, and this time got the result it was hoping for with an 81-58 win over UConn. The box score looked very good and there was a lot to like about the performance. Let’s look at the key numbers that defined the win.

57.4: Villanova field goal percentage

The ‘Cats were humming offensively, shooting 27-47 from the floor and 12-23 (52.2%) from 3. Four Wildcats reached double figures while eight ‘Cats scored. Villanova did an excellent job running the offense and generated a lot of great looks as a result.

12: Villanova’s rebounding margin

‘Nova was excellent on the glass, outrebounding UConn 37-25. We felt that controlling the boards would be a key in this game, and Villanova’s work in that area certainly contributed to the win. The ‘Cats gave up just six offensive rebounds to the Huskies, and their ability to limit UConn to one shot played a big role in the ‘Cats dominant second half.

10, 4, 2, 1: Jahvon Quinerly’s stat line

Any discussion of Saturday’s game has to include Quinerly’s performance. With Collin Gillespie missing the game as he goes through concussion protocol, there was an opportunity for extended minutes for Quinerly and he took advantage, scoring 10 points, dishing out four assists, grabbing two rebounds and swiping a steal. Even more encouraging was the fact that he committed just one turnover. Gillespie’s absence allowed Quinerly the opportunity to play through some of his mistakes, and he responded well.

Quinerly suffered through a shaky first few minutes, but with an opportunity to stay on the court he steadied himself and had his best day as a Wildcat. He played much more within himself and let the game come to him. His decision making was much better, and he consistently made the right reads and smart play. He wasn’t perfect defensively, but there were much fewer egregious breakdowns.

Quinerly’s Villanova career has been off to a rough start, and it was great to see him get an opportunity and take advantage. Hopefully Saturday proves to be something he can build on.