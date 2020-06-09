Saddiq Bey will forego his final two seasons of college eligibility and remain in the NBA Draft, the school announced Tuesday.

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Bey is widely considered to be a first round selection.

“I have thought a lot about my decision to enter the NBA Draft and specifically how that would impact my coaching staff, teammates and professors. Villanova has the greatest fans in the world and I will miss playing in front of them next year,” Bey said. “While I will always be a Wildcat, I have decided to stay in the NBA Draft in pursuit of playing in the NBA.”

“We are all proud of Saddiq,” stated Villanova head coach Jay Wright. “He has been the consummate Villanova Basketball player and teammate. He is an excellent student, has always thought of the team first, and always takes pride in representing Villanova.

Wright also believes that Bey is making the right decision. “Saddiq is making the right decision – he’s ready to be an outstanding player, teammate, and leader in the NBA. The entire Villanova Basketball and University community supports Saddiq’s decision and anticipates following his promising NBA career.”

Bey will now join the ranks of Villanova players representing the program and the university at the game’s highest level, and Nova Illustrated wishes him the best of luck as he continues his basketball journey.