NovaIllustrated - Report: Nova to play Syracuse in Jimmy V Classic

Some scheduling news on Thursday as Jon Rothstein reports that Villanova will take on Syracuse at the 2021 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The game will be part of a doubleheader at MSG, with the second game still to be determined.

As former Big East Conference rivals, the matchup creates plenty of intrigue. Of course, the fact that former Villanova forward Cole Swider has transferred to Syracuse adds another layer of interest to the matchup.

It should certainly be a fun game and it will give a boost to Villanova's non-conference schedule. Date and time are to be announced, but the game is expected to take place in December.