Report: Nova to play Michigan State in Gavitt Games

Some scheduling news on Monday night as CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports that the matchups for the Gavitt Games have been set. Per Rothstein, Villanova will head to East Lansing to take on Michigan State.

Villanova is 2-2 all-time in the Gavitt games. The Wildcats beat Nebraska in 2015 and Purdue in 2016 and lost to Michigan in 2018 and Ohio State in 2019. Villanova was scheduled to partake in the series in 2020, but it was cancelled when the NCAA delayed the start of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Villanova did not participate in the 2021 iteration of the games.

Michigan State is 2-0 in the event, beating Seton Hall in 2019 and Butler in 2021.

The Spartans went 23-11 last season. They reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament and received a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament, falling to Duke in the Round of 32.

It's certainly an interesting matchup between two prominent programs that will add some excitement to the non-conference schedule.