Report: Nova to play Boston College in Never Forget Tribute Classic

A little bit of schedule news on Monday morning, as Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports/FanDuel reported that the Wildcats will take on Boston College at the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on December 10.

Boston College went 13-20 last season, finishing 114th in KenPom. The Eagles earned wins over Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest (all top 40 KenPom wins).

This is another piece of the non-conference schedule, which also includes the PK85 Tournament where the 'Cats are joined in a bracket by Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland and UConn.