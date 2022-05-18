Report: Nova to host Oklahoma in Big East-Big 12 Battle

A little scheduling news on Wednesday afternoon as Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports that the matchups for the Big East-Big 12 Battle are set, with Villanova to host Oklahoma. Rothstein later added that the game is scheduled for December 3.

The Sooners went 19-16 in their first season under Porter Moser in 2021-22, advancing to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament as an 8-seed before losing to Texas Tech. Oklahoma narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament and accepted a big to the NIT, where it lost in the second round to St. Bonaventure.

Since 1949-50, there has been five meetings between the programs. Villanova holds a 3-2 edge in those meetings. Of course, the two most recent meetings both happened in the 2015-16 season. The Sooners trounced the Wildcats 78-55 during the regular season, but the 'Cats would exact their revenge in historic fashion with a 95-51 drubbing of the Sooners in the Final Four en route to the national title.