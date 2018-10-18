DiVincenzo finished with eight points on 3-6 shooting including 2-4 from three. He added two rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He was aggressive and played well in his role. The 22 minutes he played are an encouraging sign, and DiVincenzo responded well.

DiVincenzo had the most eye-catching debut of the four Villanova rookies. Donte played 22 minutes, trailing only Ersan Ilyasova’s 29 minutes off the bench, and he actually logged one more minute than starter Brook Lopez.

Wednesday was a big night for Nova Nation as four Wildcats made their NBA debuts. Let’s take a look at last night’s action and see how each one did.





Jalen Brunson

Brunson was quiet statistically, finishing with three points on 1-3 shooting, one rebound and one assist. However, Jalen logged 19 minutes, good for second most among bench players. This is particularly interesting considering the crowded backcourt in Dallas. The Mavs have two players at point guard that they expect to be long-term cornerstones in Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic, as well as role players in J.J. Barea and Devin Harris. Brunson carving out 19 minutes in such a situation serves a nice vote of confidence from his new team.

Omari Spellman

Spellman had to wait a while to make his debut, not checking in until late in the third quarter. He logged just eight minutes but was incredibly efficient, finishing with seven points (3-4 from the field, 1-2 from three), three rebounds, a block and a steal. He was one of just four Hawks to finish with a positive +/- as the team got blown out by the Knicks. It would have been nice to see Omari get some action earlier in the game, but he did well to take advantage of the opportunity he got.

Mikal Bridges

Bridges had a curious night, as he was tethered to the Suns bench before checking in for the final 11 seconds of the game. Like Brunson, Bridges finds himself in a crowded positional situation, as Trevor Ariza got the start and the lion’s share of minutes at small forward. Josh Jackson and TJ Warren ate up much of the bench minutes at the position, leaving Bridges as the odd man out. While it’s understandable that Bridges is behind that trio on the depth chart, it felt that the Suns were committed to Bridges based on their decision to trade for him on draft night, so it’s odd they didn’t try to get him a least a bit of extended run.

Hopefully Bridges will be able to carve out some minutes in Phoenix, especially after watching the Sixers bench struggle against Boston on Tuesday night and seeming to lack exactly the type of skills that Mikal brings to the court. We lamented the Sixers trade of Bridges following draft night, and now we’re left to hope the decision doesn’t turn out to be detrimental to both parties.

Overview

Overall the newest Wildcats in the NBA acquitted themselves well on a proud night for Nova Nation. DiVincenzo seems to be firmly entrenched in the Milwaukee rotation, while Brunson’s playing time is encouraging. Spellman was able to make an impact in limited action, and hopefully will be able to earn more minutes going forward. It was great to see the quartet representing Villanova at the highest level, and it should be fun to follow their NBA journeys this season and beyond.