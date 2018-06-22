



Thursday night was a banner night for the Villanova basketball program.

Four Wildcats were selected in the 2018 NBA Draft, including three in the first round, a first for the program. For reference, Duke also had three players go in the first round, while Kentucky and Michigan State had two apiece.

Another first for Wright’s Wildcats was having two players in the green room. “It is pretty cool and it is nice to have two guys. I appreciate the NBA sitting them next to each other, that was nice. Both of their families were there and other local guys, it was a family affair. I am so happy for Mikal and Donte’s families, they raised great young men. I know how proud I am to see them reach these heights I can’t imagine their parents.”

Here we’ll look at where each player landed and have some quotes from Jay Wright. In the near future we’ll have a more in-depth look at each player’s new situation and explore the prospects of their rookie seasons.

Mikal Bridges, 10th overall by the Sixers, traded to the Phoenix Suns

This one is a bit tough to write about. For a few minutes, Bridges was headed right down the road to Philadelphia, where ‘Nova fans would be able to keep a close eye on his career. The situation seemed to be perfect for both player and team, as Bridges’ skillset fit in beautifully with what the Sixers needed around their young core. But it was too good to be true, as Bridges was quickly moved for Zhaire Smith and a 2021 draft pick, in what feels like a dragging out and continuation of the process.

“Obviously, it is disappointing on a night where you get picked by your hometown team, you’reecstatic, and then you get traded across the country. That is the NBA. I also don’t think anyone is more prepared to handle that then Mikal. Mikal is intelligent, has a grounded mindset, and he will just take this as his next challenge. Their general manager, Ryan McDonough, he is a good friend of mine and he loves Mikal. I didn’t realize when he was asking me all of these questions that he was thinking about trading for him. McDonough really does love him and will play him right away; that is a great opportunity for any player,” Wright said of Bridges’ whirlwind night.

Donte DiVincenzo, 17th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks

DiVincenzo saw his stock on a steady rise since his 31-point outburst in the national championship game and bolstered that with an eye-opening performance at the NBA combine. It culminated with a rise all the way to No. 17 on draft night, where Donte finds himself in an interesting situation that we touched upon during our look at the ‘Nova players in the draft.

Wright on DiVincenzo’s rise: “I have never seen anyone’s stock rise so quickly. If you take from the championship game to being the 17th pick; that is an incredible rise. It was over a short period of time but it was gradual even up to the last couple days. Teams were calling more concerned about who was picking before them and losing him. There was a point when he tested at the combine in the vertical, where it kind of blew up a little bit but it just continued after that.”

And on his landing spot in Milwaukee: “I am really excited for him, I know they wanted him really bad. They called me in the morning and told me he isn’t getting passed us. They were more worried someone would take him beforehand. I know their coach really wants him, he was his choice. Their general manager really liked him as well. They also felt that Donte really liked their organization too. So it seems like a great opportunity for him and they are a really good team.”

Omari Spellman, 30th overall by the Atlanta Hawks

In a bit of a surprise, Omari Spellman snuck into the first round as the Hawks took him with the final pick of the round. Spellman was almost universally graded as a second-round pick, and it was great for him to get into the first round and to have the security that comes with that.

Here’s what Wright had to say about Omari getting into the first round: “It is such a great accomplishment to be a first round pick. An organization makes a commitment to you and I know Omari will take that commitment very seriously. Omari is very serious about his craft, this year it was about his development. He is really talented and I think the Atlanta Hawks will love to see the versatility of his game, offensively and defensively. Also his ability to guard different positions, his ability to stretch the defense, and his three point shooting. Omari has a winning attitude and will do anything to win. I think it is a great match for Omari to be a part of a young building organization and for Atlanta to get a guy with a lot of potential and a great teammate and winner.”

It wasn’t lost on Wright that “Guard U” got a big guy drafted in the first round. “It is always nice to get a big guy drafted, especially a young big guy. Omari was very open to coaching, brought a lot of talent to the table, a lot of desire and really improved. It is really great for Guard U to get a big guy in the first round,” Wright said.

Jalen Brunson, 33rd overall by the Dallas Mavericks

Ironically, it was the National Player of the Year that ended up being the only Wildcat to slip into the second round, although he was quickly snatched up just three picks into the round.

Wright’s thoughts on Brunson’s landing spot: “Dallas I think is getting a steal. Jalen is one of the most complete players, leader, and competitors in the country, National Player of the Year. I know Rick Carlisle will love him. He loves tough, gritty, intelligent and committed basketball players and that is what he is going to get. I felt that wherever Jalen was going that he will make a positive impact. I think the Dallas Mavericks will see that right away.”

Again, it was a wonderful night for the program, and it was great to see the players rewarded for their hard work and what they accomplished over their college careers. It will be a pleasure to watch them represent Villanova at the highest level and to root for them during their NBA careers. We’d like to thank the four players one more time for their contributions to Villanova and wish them the best of luck at the next level.