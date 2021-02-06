NovaIllustrated - Q&A With Hoya Report's Ron Bailey

In addition to our usual game preview for Sunday’s Georgetown game, we also caught up with Rivals’ Ron Bailey, publisher of Hoya Report, for a question and answer ahead of the game.

One of the bigger stories in the Big East over the last week has been the play of the Hoyas, who have won two in a row, including a big win over Creighton, since returning from a COVID pause. Georgetown had lost five straight before having to hit the pause button. We asked Bailey what has contributed most to Georgetown’s impressive restart.

“One name: Chudier Bile. Grad transfer out of Northwestern State had not impacted well prior to the COVID quarantine. Fans were furious and head coach Patrick Ewing was frustrated,” Baily said. “He’s come to play the last pair of games, scoring and rebounding, defending, providing energy.”

In Georgetown’s last two games, Bile put up 19 points and nine rebounds against Providence and 17 points, six rebounds and four steals against Creighton. Bile had five points and five rebounds in the first matchup between Georgetown and Villanova.

We mentioned in the game preview that Georgetown has shown some improvement in the turnover department. Bailey attributes that to the team finally getting a chance to gel. “Guys learning roles has helped, they are learning each other and what everyone can do.” Villanova turned 12 Georgetown turnovers into 20 points in the December matchup, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the turnover department.

We know that Jahvon Blair, Jamorko Pickett, and Qudus Wahab are the key contributors for the Hoyas, but there are always secondary options that impact games. We asked Bailey who could fill that role for Georgetown on Sunday. “Track Bile and PG (Dante) Harris. Also check how many minutes Tim Ighoefe gives off the pine. Wahab needs some spelling right now.” Bile clearly seems to be a name to watch for Villanova, and it’s interesting Baily mentioned Ighoefe, who we noted was the only Hoya to post a positive +/- against Villanova in December.

So, what does Bailey see as keys to a potential Hoya upset? “Hoyas win if they don’t turn it over, periodically press, and get three strong double-figure scorers. They must also grow up and weather the runs that are coming.”

The Hoyas got three double-figure scorers in the last meeting between the teams in Pickett (16), Wahab (12) and Blair (11), but Pickett was held to just four points in the second half and Wahab was scoreless. After that trio, Harris had nine, but no other Hoya had more than six.

We already mentioned the importance of turnovers, and we’ll be keeping an eye on if/when the Hoyas press and how they respond to any runs Villanova may put together. Those responses to runs is an interesting point from Bailey and for the Hoyas as a growing team. In recent games against Seton Hall and Providence, we noted the ability of Villanova to stop opposing team’s runs/momentum seemingly in its tracks. That ability is often a staple of established, consistent teams and is something Georgetown is looking to establish for itself.

Villanova-Georgetown is scheduled for a 2:30 tipoff on FOX.