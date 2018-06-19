



The 2018 NBA Draft is just days away and four former Villanova stars are expected to hear their names called. Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo look to be in line to become the next former Wildcats selected in the first round. Omari Spellman and Jalen Brunson are earning second round grades, with most projections pointing towards the front end of the second round.

Considering their respective projected ranges, which team would be a perfect pairing for each of the former Villanova stars?

Mikal Bridges - No. 10 to the Philadelphia 76ers

From the very moment the Philadelphia 76ers locked up the 10th overall pick, courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers, seemingly all signs pointed towards a Mikal Bridges—76ers pairing. Not only is Bridges a local product who went on to win a pair of national championships at Villanova, where home games often meant Bridges had a locker at the Wells Fargo Center, but he grew up as a 76ers fan and wants to play for the home-state franchise.

It certainly helps his case that Bridges’ athletic, 3-and-D skill set fills a need for the Sixers and fits ideally alongside the current core of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Dario Saric. Even should the Sixers bring back unrestricted free agents JJ Redick and Marco Belinelli, the sharpshooting guards are 33 and 32 years old, respectively. At some point in the very near future, the Sixers will be tasked with filling those shoes to keep pace with the Boston Celtics in the East, and with a few years of development, it’s quite possible that Bridges looks the part of a Robert Covington 2.0 after Covington earned defensive First-Team All-NBA honors last season. Philadelphia seems quite enticed at that possibility. Not to mention, Bridges mother is the Sixers PR Director, and the odds are in favor of the two soon representing the same franchise.

Donte DiVincenzo - No. 18 to the San Antonio Spurs

Donte DiVincenzo entered the national championship game as a fringe NBA prospect, but between his 31-point explosion and proceeding to impress throughout the draft process, DiVincenzo now holds in invitation to the green room on draft night.

Although DiVincenzo will likely still be waiting beyond the lottery, being patient and potentially falling to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 18 overall would make for an ideal situation. Manu Ginobili is on his last legs, Kawhi Leonard wants out, and Rudy Gay opted out and will become a free agent in the coming days. Simply put, the Spurs backcourt of the future is shrouded in uncertainty, and it’s clear that a versatile talent such as DiVincenzo would be a tremendous pickup for a Spurs franchise that’s known for developing its talent.

Unfortunately for the Spurs, the Bucks have a similar need for the sharpshooting guard’s scoring punch and defensive upside, so he may be off the board one spot before San Antonio is on the clock.

Omari Spellman - No. 28 to the Golden State Warriors

The majority of Omari Spellman’s mock draft projections point to the early portion of the second round, but the 6-foot-9 stretch forward sneaking into the first round at No. 28 to the Golden State Warriors would be an intriguing paring. With the 2017-18 season in the rearview, JaVale McGee, David West, Kevon Looney, and Zaza Pachulia are each set to become unrestricted free agents. The Warriors will likely look to bring Looney and McGee back, but selecting Spellman could help restock Golden State’s frontcourt, and more notably, Spellman’s skill set would make for a seemingly seamless transition. The upside begins with his shooting, as Spellman converted a remarkable 43 percent of his 150 threes during his lone season at Nova, and when paired with his overall offensive feel and willingness to scrap for rebounds — he averaged 11.4 rebounds per 40 minutes — it’s not hard to envision Spellman becoming a key role player on a roster already abundant in talent around him. Golden State adding another junkyard dog rebounder and sharpshooter to space the floor in Spellman seems to be a perfect pairing. Even as the fourth offensive option last season, Spellman averaged 15.4 points per 40.

Jalen Brunson - No. 35 to the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic own the 6th overall pick in the draft, but if a tantalizing frontcourt talent such as Mohamed Bamba forces the franchise to ignore its dire need for a floor general in the first round, that hunger could be satisfied at No. 35 with Jalen Brunson. The reigning AP National Player of the Year, Brunson may not boast the upside of Trae Young or Collin Sexton, but he’s a proven prospect who could provide some much-needed stability and depth to a Magic backcourt with literally one true point guard in D.J. Augustin. An efficient, do-it-all floor general and a proven winner after leading Villanova to a pair of national championships, Brunson averaged 23.8 points and 5.8 assists per 40 minutes last season, and converted upwards of 40 percent of his three-point attempts, which will be an essential quality as he transitions to the NBA. Not to mention, Brunson excels in the pick-and-roll. On the surface, he doesn’t jump off the table as an all-star in the making, but he would be an excellent second round value as a polished and proven leader and winner. The Magic can certainly use plenty of that at this point.

Thursday’s NBA Draft is set to be a big night for the Villanova program. Check back with Nova Illustrated for breakdowns and analysis of the landing spots for each former Wildcat.