After going undrafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft, former Wildcat Phil Booth has agreed to a summer league contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While there was a chance that Booth would get drafted, it was always likely that his path to the NBA would play out the way it has.

Booth will try to perform well enough in summer league to earn a two-way contract that would allow him to ply his trade in the G-League with the opportunity for an occasional call-up to an NBA team. A full G-League contract could provide Booth with another avenue to stay on the NBA radar.

The path for Booth would be similar to the one taken by former Wildcat Ryan Arcidiacono, who has worked his way up the totem pole through the summer league and G-League after going undrafted himself. Arcidiacono has earned steady minutes with the Chicago Bulls, playing in 81 games while starting 32 this past season and playing 24.2 minutes per game.

Furthermore, if we learned anything from this year’s NBA Finals, it’s that there is plenty of opportunity for unheralded collegiate prospects to develop into meaningful contributors on championship-caliber teams.

For now, Booth will look to take the first step with a solid summer. The Cavaliers are scheduled to take part in both the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas stops of summer league play, so he should have ample opportunity to showcase his skills. The Cavs kick off the Salt Lake City portion of their summer schedule on July 1, while things get started in Las Vegas on July 5.