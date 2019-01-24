There's been plenty of talk about Villanova's 2019 recruiting class, which is being heralded as the best group Jay Wright has ever landed. The class is currently ranked third overall, and now contains two McDonald's All-Americans.

The All-American teams were announced Thursday, and both Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Bryan Antoine made the cut. Robinson-Earl and Antoine will play together on the "West" team. The game will take place on March 27, and will air on ESPN 2.



The entire 2019 Villanova class (Robinson-Earl, Antoine, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon) has produced sparkling reports as they work through their senior high school seasons. Robinson-Earl has earned accolades for his refined game and ability to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level. Antoine has been lauded for his athleticism and scoring ability, as well as an expanding ability as a playmaker. Moore fits the prototypical Villanova mold as a hard-nosed perimeter player who is expected to develop into a traditional Villanova guard and four-year contributor. Meanwhile, Dixon just scored his 2,000th high school point, and has earned attention for his high motor, inside toughness and ability to clean the glass, and expanding offensive game.



Villanova joins Arizona, Duke, Florida, and Kentucky as the only schools with multiple 2019 All-Americans.



Congrats to Robinson-Earl and Antoine for the deserved recognition. It should be a lot of fun watching the future Wildcats team up in March while going up against some of the best competition in the country. As the accolades and glowing reports continue to accumulate for the next group of Wildcats, the excitement builds to see them in a Villanova uniform.

