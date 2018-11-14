Several former Wildcats are active on social media, including Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins and Daniel Ochefu. On Wednesday night, Ochefu got tired of the parade of hot takes following Villanova's disappointing performance against Michigan and he took to social media with a message for the haters.

Ochefu makes sure to remind everyone of Villanova's recent success, but more importantly he notes that the current Wildcats are young and he remains confident in his former team. It's great to see former players remaining invested in the program and publicly supporting the current 'Cats. Let's hope this group can prove Chef's confidence to be warranted.

