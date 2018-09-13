Nova Uniforms Get Some Love
As we await the arrival of the college hoops season, let's take a moment to have some fun. Sports Illustrated released a ranking of the top 10 uniforms in college basketball, and the 'Cats checked in at No. 4.
Here's what SI had to say about the Villanova sets:
The national champs had uniforms fit for the occasion, as the Wildcats crack the top five of our ranking. Villanova relies heavily on the navy and white look, with a splash of light blue mixed in to its uniforms. It also has a twist on its regular home-and-aways (right and middle, respectively), with an outline of light blue around the lettering, along with modified piping and a Wildcat logo on the shorts. As a No. 1 seed, it wore the white uniform featured on the left for its entire NCAA tournament run.
Other than failing to note that the alternate jerseys are a nod to the past, the assessment is pretty spot-on. The navy and white makes for a classic look, and the light blue gets mixed in just enough to add some flavor without being too much.
It's only fitting that one of the premier programs in college basketball has the uniforms to match, and soon enough we'll be seeing these beauties on the court again.