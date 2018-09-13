



As we await the arrival of the college hoops season, let's take a moment to have some fun. Sports Illustrated released a ranking of the top 10 uniforms in college basketball, and the 'Cats checked in at No. 4.

Here's what SI had to say about the Villanova sets:

The national champs had uniforms fit for the occasion, as the Wildcats crack the top five of our ranking. Villanova relies heavily on the navy and white look, with a splash of light blue mixed in to its uniforms. It also has a twist on its regular home-and-aways (right and middle, respectively), with an outline of light blue around the lettering, along with modified piping and a Wildcat logo on the shorts. As a No. 1 seed, it wore the white uniform featured on the left for its entire NCAA tournament run.





