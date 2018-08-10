With the start of the 2018-19 college basketball season rapidly approaching, today Villanova announced the official addition of two players hoping to make an impact for the ‘Cats this season.

The school announced that freshman Saddiq Bey and graduate transfer Joe Cremo are now official members of the Villanova roster.

Bey averaged 21.2 points and 8.2 rebounds during his senior season at Sidwell Friends School, alma mater of Villanova great Josh Hart. “We were really excited to add a player of Saddiq’s caliber so late in the recruiting calendar,” stated Villanova head coach Jay Wright. “Saddiq is a highly skilled, efficient and intelligent basketball player. We’re thrilled to welcome him to Villanova.”