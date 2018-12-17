The Villanova Wildcats acquitted themselves well in their trip to Lawrence, battling the top-ranked Jayhawks for 40 minutes before ultimately coming up just short in a 74-71 defeat. Here we look at the key numbers that defined the loss.

57: Combined points for Lagerald Vick and Dedric Lawson

This was pretty much the difference right here. Villanova had no answer for this duo and every time Kansas needed a bucket one of them was there to get it. Lawson was unstoppable for stretches while Vick made tough shot after tough shot. They were too much to handle and carried the Jayhawks to victory, scoring 57 of Kansas’ 74 points.

28.6: Villanova 3PT%

The ‘Cats jacked 28 3’s and were only able to hit eight. If Villanova shoots 35 percent from 3 they likely could have escaped Lawrence with a win. It’s hard to pin the outcome of a game on the result of a few shots, but in a close game if ‘Nova was able to shoot its average from beyond the arc we could be feeling a whole lot different right now.

-9: Villanova rebounding margin

‘Nova did a good job on the glass in the first half, but Kansas really tightened up in the second half doing a great job of limiting Villanova to one opportunity. A couple extra chances for ‘Nova in the second half could have made the difference, and credit to Kansas for being able to take control of the boards in the second half.

Overview

It really was a solid performance by Villanova, and a rebound here and a made 3 there could have been enough to swing the outcome. Unfortunately, the ‘Cats were unable to come up with a few of those plays and ultimately just didn’t have quite enough firepower to take down the Jayhawks in their own building. Still, it was good to see Villanova put forth a respectable performance on the national stage and to hang with a very good basketball team in an incredibly difficult environment for a full 40 minutes. Despite the sting of the outcome, Nova Nation can feel a little bit better about the potential of the rest of the season than they did after the loss to Penn.