



There will be no first weekend exit for the Wildcats this year, as they bombed their way to a convincing victory over Alabama to advance to the Sweet 16.

The first half was nip-and-tuck, with the teams trading blows in a tight, tense affair. It was a slow start for both teams as the game remained scoreless through the first two minutes. Offense would remain a struggle throughout the half, as Alabama completely closed off the inside, forcing the ‘Cats to fire away from three. ‘Nova was more than happy to oblige, but the shots weren’t going down and ‘Nova could find no path to start to work the offense from the inside out. As a result the game remained close, with ‘Nova leading by as many as seven and ‘Bama by two. When the first half buzzer sounded, ‘Nova found itself with a 32-27 lead.

Donte DiVincenzo singlehandedly kept the ‘Cats in the game in the first half, pouring in 18 points and hitting 5-9 three pointers. No other Wildcat had more than five, and the rest of the team shot 2-11 from deep. With Jalen Brunson spending a long stretch on the bench with two fouls, Donte stepped up in a big way.

The intermission proved to be just what the ‘Cats needed, as they stormed out of the break with ferocity. Mikal Bridges, who had just one first-half point on 0-5 shooting, got things started with a tough runner, and that proved to be a sign of things to come. ‘Nova scored the first 12 points of the half, with 10 coming from Bridges. The run extended to 18-1 and 24-4, with Bridges erupting for 19 points in six minutes.

From there the route was on, with the offense operating the way we have come to expect it to. The ball was moving beautifully, and the ‘Cats produced good look after good look. The lead would get as high as 31 before settling at the final margin of 23, 81-58.

Mikal Bridges was fantastic, and his run during the first six minutes of the second half was among the greatest individual stretches you will ever see. He finished with 23 points on 7-16 from the floor and 5-8 from deep. He chipped in three rebounds and two blocks.

Donte DiVincenzo was quiet in the second half, going scoreless, but his 18 first-half points made him the second-leading scorers on Saturday. You can’t overstate the importance of his first half performance as the rest of his teammates struggled. Without it, the second half could have looked very different. In the second half he continued to demonstrate his improvement as a facilitator, dishing out five assists. He also added two rebounds and a steal.

Jalen Brunson also reached double figures with 12. He added four assists, two rebounds and two steals.

The starting bigs struggled a bit offensively, combining to shoot 5-14 from the field and 2-8 from three. Omari Spellman and Eric Paschall finished with seven points apiece. Spellman added eight rebounds and a block and had a couple big buckets early in the game. Paschall chipped in five rebounds, two assists and a block.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had four points, three rebounds, a steal and a block. He showed a nice spin move in the post followed by some impressive patience to convert a layup on a nice finish.

Collin Gillespie chipped in three points, two assists, a rebound and a steal.

Jermaine Samuels grabbed two rebounds in three minutes of action.

Tim Delaney grabbed a rebound and knocked down a three. It’s great to see Tim able to get out there and contribute a bit, even if it comes with a comfortable lead. What he has overcome health-wise since arriving at Villanova is impressive.

It wasn’t the best Villanova offensive performance, as the ‘Cats shot 39.7% from the field and 41.5% from three. They were dangerously reliant on the three. And yet they scored 81 points and earned an easy victory. They never panicked, and really seemed unbothered by solid Alabama defense in the first half and some shots not going down. They play with an uncanny confidence that if they keep executing the offense will come, and that is huge as the games start getting more difficult.

The defense was encouraging. Alabama shot 41.7% from the field and 25% from deep. The Crimson Tide turned it over 15 times. There were again very few breakdowns at the defensive end, and the ‘Cats continue to show improved communication and understanding on their rotations. Collin Sexton was solid with 17 points on 7-14 shooting, but he didn’t have the otherworldly kind of performance that can carry a team to victory and ‘Nova deserves credit for that. No other Alabama player reached double figures. With today’s performance, ‘Nova has moved to number 20 in defensive efficiency on KenPom, placing them in the magical top 20 in offense and defense club.

‘Nova was solid on the glass, winning the battle on the boards 35-33. Ten different Wildcats recorded a rebound, and Villanova is typically at its best when rebounding is a team endeavor.

Overall it was a very sound performance and most importantly it sends the ‘Cats on to the Sweet 16 where they will await the winner of West Virginia and Marshall tomorrow night. For now enjoy the win and the Sweet 16 feeling, and we will have a breakdown of the next opponent next week.