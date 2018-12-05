Villanova got the test we expected from Temple Wednesday night, but once again the ‘Cats were able to make the plays down the stretch to secure the win.

‘Nova jumped out to a 10-4 lead early, but the Owls responded, setting the stage for a back-and-forth first half. Temple tied the game at 12 with 12:32 to go in the half. The ‘Cats built the lead back to five, but it would get no higher as the team’s struggled to get going offensively. Villanova eventually took a one-point lead into the break.

Temple started the second half with a 7-0 run to take a six-point advantage. An Eric Paschall dunk momentarily stopped the run, but a Quinton Rose layup with 16:12 to go pushed the lead to seven. ‘Nova whittled at the lead, tying the game at the 13:19 mark on a basket by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree.

The Owls’ lead was a large as five with under 10 minutes left and stood at four with 6:44 to go. But Villanova would outscore the Owls 26-12 the rest of the way, claiming a 69-59 win.

There’s a lot to digest and take away from Wednesday’s win, and we’re going to save most of it for our key numbers and takeaway pieces as to not rehash things too much. But we will mention that the Villanova starters struggled, especially Eric Paschall and Phil Booth, and that Villanova wouldn’t have won this game if not for some huge contributions from the bench, namely from Jermaine Samuels and Joe Cremo.

It was encouraging to see the bench not only step up but do enough to actually lead the ‘Cats to victory. ‘Nova improved in some key areas of concern, and a staple of the success of the past five seasons returned as well, which we’ll highlight in our more in-depth coverage the rest of the week.

The ‘Cats once against battled through a tough game to earn a win and managed to continue their dominance of the Big 5 in the process, putting themselves in good position to claim a sixth-straight Big 5 crown.

‘Nova will look to keep things going when it plays St. Joe’s on Saturday.