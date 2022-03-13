Nova gets 2 seed in South Region

Villanova was awarded the 2 seed in the South Region Sunday evening.

The Wildcats will begin their quest for the national championship on Friday against 15 seed Delaware in Pittsburgh.

“We’re really proud to get a 2 seed,” Jay Wright said. “I think it was hard earned. It took a difficult schedule, it probably took a Big East championship, it probably took a couple breaks with some other games but that’s what it takes.”

For ‘Nova fans, it was a somewhat bittersweet selection. On the positive side, it was nice to get the 2 seed and the theoretically easier path through the tournament that comes with it. However, that 2 seed moved the ‘Cats into the South Region instead of the East, taking away the chance to play potential Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Wright understands the disappointment from the fans’ perspective, but he said it won’t effect the team. “For our fans, I would’ve liked our fans to be able to go to the Wells Fargo Center,” Wright said. “For our team, it doesn’t matter, we’ll go anywhere, play anywhere, and we know we don’t control that. So, for our fans yes, but for our team no worries.”

The good news is that ‘Nova fans won’t have to travel too far to see the ‘Cats in the first two rounds in Pittsburgh. The team is also appreciative of the relatively light travel for the first weekend of the tournament.

“It is nice, it’s good for our fans, they can get to Pittsburgh,” Wright said. “And not a big travel day so we’ll take that.”

Throughout the upcoming week we’ll take a more detailed look at Delaware as well as a general look at Villanova’s region and potential path to the Final Four. Stay tuned.