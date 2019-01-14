Villanova stayed hot Sunday, earning a nice road win over Creighton. The win closed out a solid week that also included a victory over No. 24 St. John’s, and as a result the ‘Cats find themselves back in the top 25, checking in at No. 22 in the AP Poll and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll. Let’s look at the key numbers from Sunday’s win.

53.4: Villanova’s shooting percentage

The ‘Cats got the better of the offensive play on Sunday against a Creighton team that has been humming at that end of the floor. In addition to the 53.4 percent from the field, ‘Nova shot 44.4 percent from 3, posting better numbers than the Bluejays in both categories (45.2/40).

Villanova did a great job mixing up the offense and not being over-reliant on the 3-ball. Phil Booth and Eric Paschall were again fantastic, combining to shoot 65.3 percent overall and 50 percent from deep. The ‘Cats also got nice contributions from Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels, with help from Saddiq Bey and Jahvon Quinerly.

The defense deserves mention for holding Creighton well below their season averages in points and shooting percentage, but the offense was very, very good on Sunday.

16: Villanova made free throws

‘Nova was able to use the free throw line to their advantage, hitting 16-19 from the charity stripe while limiting Creighton to just nine attempts. This stat serves as a microcosm of the solid game the ‘Cats played at both ends of the floor, and the advantage helped them put the Bluejays away.

10: Villanova turnovers

The Wildcats have shown solid improvement in this area over the past few games, and that continued on Sunday as they only turned it over 10 times. They forced 12 Creighton turnovers, and while that created just a small margin in their favor, it’s big against a team as offensively gifted as Creighton is. Perhaps more importantly, it is a demonstration of the growth we are seeing from Villanova.

28: Points for Phil Booth

After an up and down start to the season, Phil Booth is asserting himself as the go-to scorer Villanova expected him to be. He made key plays in the win over St. John’s and was huge against Creighton. He has now scored 20+ in three-straight games and is averaging 21.4 points per game during Villanova’s five-game winning streak.