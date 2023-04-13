Some interesting news out of Villanova on Thursday, as the university announced it has created a new position within the athletic department and hired former Villanova assistant and Quinnipiac head coach Baker Dunleavy to fill the role. Dunleavy's title is General Manager of Basketball.

The role will be in support of Villanova basketball head coaches Kyle Neptune and Denise Dillion, with responsibilities including "opportunities and education around Name, Image and Likeness, the transfer portal, student-athlete brand-building and marketing and advancing institutional fundraising." Dunleavy will report to the Athletic Director and Vice President.

“The dramatic changes in college basketball over the past several years have brought new challenges and forced us to collectively think differently,” AD Mark Jackson said. “I believe the creation of the GM role, particularly with Baker at the helm, positions Villanova well competitively for the future. It will allow Villanova to be even more forward-thinking and bring an innovative and seasoned perspective to the ever-evolving college basketball landscape. Most of all, Baker is a wonderful person and a great Villanovan. We’re thrilled to welcome him, Chrissi and their four daughters back to Villanova.”

“We’re in a new era of college basketball,” Dillon said. “To bring someone in with Baker’s knowledge, experience, and connections to oversee this critical area is a huge plus for our program. It’s a proactive move that will allow us to continue to greatly enhance the student-athlete experience at Villanova.”

“This is such an important addition to our program,” Neptune added. “The basketball world we live in now looks vastly different than it did even a few years ago. Baker has navigated that world as a head coach and this experience, coupled with longstanding ties to the NBA, will be an invaluable resource for our staff moving forward. I look forward to partnering with him in this new role.”

It's an interesting move from Villanova, and one that should help both programs navigate the changing landscape of college basketball and help Villanova remain competitive in that landscape.