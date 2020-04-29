As new rules regarding high school prospects and the NBA’s G League have led to several top prospects skipping out on college basketball, the NCAA has taken the first steps towards allowing players to receive financial compensation for their name and likeness.

A working group presented recommendations to the NCAA board of governors and those recommendations were met with support.



Among the changes, athletes would be allowed to appear in advertisements and to reference their sport and school, however they would not be allowed to use school logos or branding in those advertisements.

The proposals don’t go as far as the ones enacted by the state of California but still represent a significant step forward from the NCAA.

Big East commissioner Val Ackerman co-chaired the group with Ohio State AD Gene Smith. Ackerman noted that there are still details to work out and that it will be imperative to institute the proper regulations to prevent actors such as boosters from exploiting the guidelines. "It's vitally important that we maintain some level of integrity and fairness," Ackerman said in a statement released by the NCAA. "We believe guardrails on boosters will help us mitigate the potential of recruiting inducements."

It’s clear that this is a small first step and that details and regulations need to be ironed out before any sort of change is instituted. Still, there seems to be optimism that something could be put in place within a year. A formal proposal is expected to be submitted by October.

There’s also the possibility the NCAA looks to work with Congress on this to establish national guidelines to prevent issues of having to regulate changes among a patchwork of state rules. Involvement from Congress further complicates the timeline, however, as that group is busy dealing with problems stemming from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the fact that it is an election year. Still, some legislators have been working on bills regarding the subject and it seems that Congress will be involved in the process in some compacity.

While, in my opinion, the “death of college basketball” shouts from some in the media are overblown, it’s clear that changes are necessary if the NCAA wants to remain an attractive destination for the most elite prospects. This news represents a step in that direction.