



For the second time in three years, your Villanova Wildcats are national champions. Just take a moment to think about that.

On Monday night, there would be no breathtaking buzzer beater, no stunning three-point outburst. There was just Villanova slowly grinding its opponent into dust, cementing its place as the nation’s best college basketball team, powered by a career performance from the sixth man, as the ‘Cats comfortably waited for the seconds to tick off the clock, so they could take their place in history.

The ‘Cats found themselves in an early hole that grew to seven points nine minutes into the game as the Michigan defense hounded Villanova and Moritz Wagner was having his way. It appeared ‘Nova was in for a true rock fight.

But in true Villanova fashion, a 9-0 spurt had the ‘Cats back in the lead. A layup from Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman quelled the ‘Nova run, but the ‘Cats would outscore the Wolverines 14-5 over the final five and a half minutes of the half to take a 37-28 lead into the break. With several of the ‘Cats scuffling, Donte DiVincenzo exploded for 18 first half points to help ‘Nova establish the lead.

Michigan showed flashes of what got them to the national championship game in the first half, most notably Wagner and the defense, but there was a sense that the ‘Cats had found their footing and that a patented ‘Nova run was coming to start the half.

The Wolverines tried to get back to what was working in the first half, opening the second with a Wagner layup. But Villanova went on another 14-3 spurt from there, pushing the lead to 18. At that point it was all but over, as Michigan simply didn’t have the firepower to make up that kind of deficit. The Wolverines would get no closer than 12, while the lead got as big as 22. There would be no drama this time around, as Donte DiVincenzo fittingly dribbled out the final seconds of a 79-62 win.

And what a game it was for DiVincenzo. 31 points, a record for a bench player in the title game and enough to earn Most Outstanding Player honors. He shot 10-15 from the floor and 5-7 from three, adding five rebounds, three assists and two blocks, including one of the most impressive blocks you will ever see. It’s obvious, but his contribution on Monday night can’t be overstated as he provided an invaluable spark in the first half with the ‘Cats struggling as a whole and keeping it up in the second half with Jalen Brunson forced to spend a long stretch on the bench after picking up a fourth foul. DiVincenzo joined Glen Rice as the only players with 30 points and five 3PT FG’s in a national title game.

Lost in the hoopla of DiVincenzo’s performance was Mikal Bridges’ 19 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. He shot 7-12 from the field.

Brunson scuffled a bit, shooting 4-13 and having to spend seven-plus straight minutes on the bench with that fourth foul. But he chipped in nine points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Michigan clearly focused on Brunson, and it speaks volumes of Brunson and the program that he simply took what was given to him and did what he needed to do to set his teammates up and help his team win the game.

The bigs cooled a bit after incredibly impressive performances throughout the tournament, but still did plenty to contribute.

Omari Spellman chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds, while Eric Paschall added six points, eight rebounds and a block.

Phil Booth had two points, two rebounds and a steal while remaining a defensive key.

Collin Gillespie gave a productive 16 minutes, getting four points on 4-4 from the free-throw line, five rebounds, an assist and a steal.

While it wasn’t the picture-perfect type of offensive performance Villanova has been known to produce, it was a very good effort against an elite defensive team. The ‘Cats shot 47.4% from the field and 37% from three, scoring 79 points against a team that had allowed less than 60 per game over the course of the tournament. Coach Wright made some great adjustments, most notably mixing in some slip screens to keep the Michigan defense honest when guarding screening action. They also did a great job forcing Michigan to clear the middle and attacking the basket.

The improved defense was evident as well. Michigan shot 43.6% from the floor and just 13% from three. The Wolverines had just six assists and got just seven points from their bench. Charles Matthews was limited to six points, while Duncan Robinson was held scoreless. Moritz Wagner had 11 points in the first nine minutes, helping Michigan to get the early lead, but had just five the rest of the way.

The ‘Cats had a commanding advantage on the boards, 38-27, and grabbed 12 offensive rebounds.

It was a fitting end to an incredible season, a game that showcased the things that encapsulate Villanova basketball and that make them so good. In addition to the program’s second national title in three years and third overall, the ‘Cats became just the fourth team since seeding began in 1979 to win two titles in a three-year span, joining Duke, Kentucky and Florida. They became just the fourth team, and the first since 1968 UCLA, to win both Final Four games by 16+ points. And they joined 2000 Michigan State, 2001 Duke and 2009 North Carolina as the only teams since the tournament expanded in 1985 to win all six games by 10+ points. Villanova’s average margin of 17.7 was bested only by UNC’s 20.2.

Villanova joins Kansas with three titles, and only UCLA, Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Indiana and UConn have more. Jay Wright joins Coach K and Roy Williams as the only active coaches with multiple championships and his Hall of Fame resume got a huge boost.

Nova Nation, your program is a blue blood. Enjoy this and be sure to take a moment to reflect on what we’ve seen from this program over the last four years. We are national champions, again.