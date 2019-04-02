Mikal Bridges Earns a Bit of Suns Franchise History
After a slow start to his rookie season in the NBA, Phoenix Sun and former Wildcat Mikal Bridges has put together a nice season as he’s earned more playing time and now has earned a place in the franchise’s record books.
On Monday, Bridges became the first Suns rookie to record 100+ steals and 100+ 3-pointers in their debut season. His projected ability to be a quality 3-and-D player is quickly translating at the next level, laying a promising foundation for his future in a league that has become increasingly dominated by pace and space.
MAKING FRANCHISE HISTORY ✊@mikal_bridges becomes the first Suns rookie with 100+ threes and 100+ steals! pic.twitter.com/HG7EmtRswQ— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 2, 2019
On the season Bridges is averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals in 29 minutes per game. After getting just 11 seconds of court time in his NBA debut and seeing his minutes fluctuate wildly early in the season, Bridges has now made 52 starts for the Suns while earning 30+ minutes on a fairly regular basis.
Bridges joins former teammate Jalen Brunson in having solid rookie years. It’s great to see former Wildcats having success as they represent the program at the highest level. We’d like to congratulate Mikal on his accomplishment and to wish him and all the former Wildcats continued success.