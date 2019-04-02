After a slow start to his rookie season in the NBA, Phoenix Sun and former Wildcat Mikal Bridges has put together a nice season as he’s earned more playing time and now has earned a place in the franchise’s record books.

On Monday, Bridges became the first Suns rookie to record 100+ steals and 100+ 3-pointers in their debut season. His projected ability to be a quality 3-and-D player is quickly translating at the next level, laying a promising foundation for his future in a league that has become increasingly dominated by pace and space.