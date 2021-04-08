NovaIllustrated - Mark Armstrong Commits to Villanova

Villanova picked up its first commitment from the 2022 class on Thursday evening when guard Mark Armstrong announced he was committing to the Wildcats.

Armstrong, a 6-2 guard out of St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey, is currently ranked as a 3-star recruit by Rivals, but the inability to see the current group of high school prospects play due to the pandemic has likely disrupted the ranking process.

Armstrong had plenty of interest, choosing the Wildcats over Rutgers, Seton Hall, UConn, Auburn, Stanford, Kansas, and Louisville.

We'll have more on Armstrong coming up, but for now the 'Cats have a solid start to the 2022 recruiting class.