Looking at Villanova's KenPom, Synergy Numbers: Vol. 3
As we await the start of Big East play on Monday while still reveling in the big win from last Saturday, we have another opportunity to check in on Villanova’s KenPom and Synergy numbers. We expect...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news